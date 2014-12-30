Preview: Robert Morris at Clemson

Jaron Blossomgame appears to be picking up steam at just the right time as Clemson prepares to play its final game out of conference Tuesday against visiting Robert Morris. The sophomore eclipsed his career-high in the first half alone en route to 26 points in a 70-60 victory over Oakland on Dec. 22 and will be counted on heavily when ACC play begins with a bang against No. 20 North Carolina and No. 4 Louisville. “He’s still a young player learning how to be a good player,” coach Brad Brownell told the media. “You can see a guy who is blossoming and whose confidence is rising.”

Blossomgame has shown signs of breaking out, including four double-doubles this season, but the forward has his best shooting night against Oakland with a career-best eight field goals in 10 attempts. “I was really focused all day, really thinking about the game,” he told reporters. “I got in here early. I got in some 3s early and some free throws. Obviously, it translated to the game.” Blossomgame averages 13.5 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 45 percent.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT ROBERT MORRIS (4-7): Coach Andrew O‘Toole has a young team that boasts only three seniors and two of those are serious contributors, including top rebounder Lucky Jones. Junior Rodney Pryor is the top scorer at 14.5 points per game followed by freshman Marcquise Reed, who like Jones, puts up 12.5 points for the Colonials, who held on to defeat Delaware Dec. 22 after building a sizable lead. “I‘m trying to teach these guys that it’s important to close out games,” O‘Toole told the media. “It’s a learning process, but something we need to get better at as the season goes along.”

ABOUT CLEMSON (7-4): The Tigers rely heavily on their starting five, which also includes Damarcus Harrison, Landry Nnoko, Rod Hall and Donte Grantham. All five players average in double figures and together they account for 55.3 of Clemson’s 66.7 points per game and 24.8 of 36.9 rebounds per contest. Three days after being held scoreless in a loss to South Carolina, Nnoko responded with 17 points against Oakland, snapping a streak of four games without reaching double figures.

TIP-INS

1. Although this is the first meeting with the Colonials, Clemson is 4-0 against teams from the Northeast Conference.

2. Jones needs 14 points to move into the top 10 on the school’s all-time scoring list.

3. Robert Morris lost to No. 6 North Carolina - Clemson’s next opponent - by 44 points in November.

PREDICTION: Clemson 67, Robert Morris 58