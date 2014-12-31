FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clemson 64, Robert Morris 57
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 31, 2014 / 2:26 AM / 3 years ago

Clemson 64, Robert Morris 57

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Clemson 64, Robert Morris 57: Jaron Blossomgame registered 16 points and 12 rebounds to push the Tigers past the visiting Colonials.

Blossomgame finished 6-of-9 from the floor and produced his fifth double-double of the season for Clemson (8-4), which won its final two non-conference games. Donte Grantham 13 points, six rebounds and four assists and Damarcus Harrison put up 11 points for the Tigers.

Marcquise Reed scored 21 points off the bench on 9-of-14 shooting for Robert Morris (4-8), which lost for the fourth time in six games. Lucky Jones supplied 13 points and Rodney Pryor chipped in with seven points and a team-high nine rebounds for the Colonials.

Despite shooting just 29.4 percent, the Colonials led for most of the first half thanks to five 3-pointers and a 1-of-10 performance from beyond the arc by Clemson. Jordan Roper’s three-point play with 1:19 remaining in the half lifted the Tigers to a two-point lead and Sidy Djitte’s bucket made it 30-26 at the break.

The Tigers needed fewer than four minutes of the second half to go up 41-26 as Harrison nailed two 3-pointers - his first baskets of the game - and Grantham had a jumper and a three-point play. Another triple by Harrison and layups by Grantham and Djitte put the lead at 18 points before Reed led a rally to get the Colonials to within seven in the final two minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The freshman Reed had 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the first half for Robert Morris, which had as many two-point field goals as 3-pointers in the opening stanza. ... Roper had eight points - all in the first half - for Clemson, which plays No. 20 North Carolina and at No. 6 Louisville to open ACC play. ... Landry Nnoko had just four points, but came up with four of the nine blocks for the Tigers, who finished with a 45-40 edge in rebounding.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.