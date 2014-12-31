Clemson 64, Robert Morris 57: Jaron Blossomgame registered 16 points and 12 rebounds to push the Tigers past the visiting Colonials.

Blossomgame finished 6-of-9 from the floor and produced his fifth double-double of the season for Clemson (8-4), which won its final two non-conference games. Donte Grantham 13 points, six rebounds and four assists and Damarcus Harrison put up 11 points for the Tigers.

Marcquise Reed scored 21 points off the bench on 9-of-14 shooting for Robert Morris (4-8), which lost for the fourth time in six games. Lucky Jones supplied 13 points and Rodney Pryor chipped in with seven points and a team-high nine rebounds for the Colonials.

Despite shooting just 29.4 percent, the Colonials led for most of the first half thanks to five 3-pointers and a 1-of-10 performance from beyond the arc by Clemson. Jordan Roper’s three-point play with 1:19 remaining in the half lifted the Tigers to a two-point lead and Sidy Djitte’s bucket made it 30-26 at the break.

The Tigers needed fewer than four minutes of the second half to go up 41-26 as Harrison nailed two 3-pointers - his first baskets of the game - and Grantham had a jumper and a three-point play. Another triple by Harrison and layups by Grantham and Djitte put the lead at 18 points before Reed led a rally to get the Colonials to within seven in the final two minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The freshman Reed had 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the first half for Robert Morris, which had as many two-point field goals as 3-pointers in the opening stanza. ... Roper had eight points - all in the first half - for Clemson, which plays No. 20 North Carolina and at No. 6 Louisville to open ACC play. ... Landry Nnoko had just four points, but came up with four of the nine blocks for the Tigers, who finished with a 45-40 edge in rebounding.