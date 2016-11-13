Preview: Robert Morris at DePaul

As he begins the second season of his second stint as DePaul coach, Dave Leitao realizes there is plenty of work to do to raise the program from the depths of the Big East Conference. The Blue Demons host Robert Morris in their season debut Sunday looking for their first winning season since 2006-07, two years after Leitao ended his first stay at the school with three consecutive postseason appearances.

“The beautiful thing is, each year presents a new opportunity to get it right,” DePaul senior guard Billy Garrett Jr. told reporters during the preseason. But a lot must go right for the Blue Demons to be competitive in the Big East, starting with a strong recruiting class that Leitao hopes will complement Garrett and sophomore guard Eli Cain, DePaul’s top two returners. DePaul averaged 67 points last season, with 34 coming from players no longer with the program. Robert Morris, picked to finish sixth in the Northeast Conference, fell 67-50 to Pennsylvania on Friday in its season opener.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT ROBERT MORRIS (0-1): The Colonials struggled mightily on offense Friday, shooting 29.3 percent from the field while hitting only 3-of-17 3-point attempts and committing 16 turnovers. Guard Isaiah Still, who averaged 9.9 points as a freshman last season, led Robert Morris in the opener with 15 points. Sunday’s contest marks the start of a six-game road trip that includes Kansas State, and next month’s schedule features a contest at No. 7 Virginia.

ABOUT DEPAUL (2015: 9-22): The Demon Demons return only five scholarship players from last season, but Garrett (12.6 points, 3.5 assists) and Cain (10.3 points) provide Leitao with a pair of scoring options. Freshman Brandon Cyrus and transfers Chris Harrison-Docks and Tre’Darius McCallum should have an immediate opportunity to earn substantial minutes. DePaul faces a difficult task in the Big East, having won only 19 conference games in the past eight seasons.

TIP-INS

1. Garrett begins the season 15th on DePaul’s all-time assists list and 34th in career scoring.

2. Cain was one of four Big East freshmen to average double figures in scoring last season.

3. Sunday marks the final season opener at Allstate Arena as DePaul moves into a new home (Event Center at McCormick Square) in 2017-18.

PREDICTION: DePaul 69, Robert Morris 60