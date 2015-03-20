Preview: Robert Morris vs. Duke

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:”Table Normal”; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:””; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin-top:0in; mso-para-margin-right:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:10.0pt; mso-para-margin-left:0in; line-height:115%; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:“Calibri”,“sans-serif”; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;}Despite early ousters in two of its last three NCAA Tournament appearances, Duke has typically enjoyed much more success whenever it has earned a No. 1 seed. The Blue Devils, who face Robert Morris in second-round action in Charlotte, N.C. on Friday, were bounced from the Big Dance in their opening game as a No. 2 seed by Lehigh in 2012 and as a No. 3 seed versus Mercer last season. Life has been different at the top, however, as Duke has advanced to the Final Four six of the 12 times it has been a No. 1 seed.

The Blue Devils have rarely been challenged atop that lofty perch as they have won their previous 12 opening games as the top seed by an average of 30.1 points. Duke, which has earned a No. 1 seed in 11 of the past 18 NCAA Tournaments and is 45-9 overall in that spot, should have little problem improving that mark against the 16th-seeded Colonials, who earned their first victory at the Big Dance since 1983 with a 81-77 victory over fellow No. 16 seed North Florida on Wednesday. The winner meets eighth-seeded San Diego State or No. 9 seed St. John’s in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT ROBERT MORRIS (20-14): The Colonials, who have defeated top-seeded teams in Kentucky (2013) and St. John’s (2014) in their last two trips to the NIT, have been at their ball-hawking best over the last three games, averaging 13.3 steals after recording 12 against the Ospreys. Thanks to its 14th game with 10 or more steals, Robert Morris held a plus-14 edge in turnover margin and a significant 21-5 advantage in points off miscues. The Colonials’ high-scoring trio of Rodney Pryor (15.4 points), Marcquise Reed (14.9) and Lucky Jones (14.5) combined for 60 points Wednesday, including 41 of the team’s 52 in the second half.

ABOUT DUKE (29-4): Jahlil Okafor, who leads the team in scoring (17.7 points), rebounds (nine) and field-goal percentage (66.9), became the first freshman in league history to be named ACC Player of the Year. Justise Winslow (12.3 points, 5.9 boards) and Tyus Jones (11.6 points, 5.8 assists) each joined Okafor on the league’s all-freshman team, marking the first time that one school landed three players on the squad in conference history. Quinn Cook (15.7 points) has buried a 3-pointer in a school-record 43 straight games, hit a conference-best 91 3-pointers for the season and ranks ninth on the Duke’s all-time list with 225 for his career.

TIP-INS

1. Duke needs one victory to become the third Division I program with 100 NCAA Tournament wins.

2. The Blue Devils’ starting backcourt of Cook and Jones has combined to shoot 88.7 percent from the foul line. The remaining six players in Duke’s rotation are converting at a 60.2-percent clip.

3. Cook needs five assists to become the seventh player in school history to amass 1,500 points and 500 assists in his career.

PREDICTION: Duke 85, Robert Morris 62