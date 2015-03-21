EditorsNote: Updates with Duke opponent

Duke easily avoids upset this time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Duke stayed out of danger all the way in its first game of the NCAA Tournament.

Duke took care of business from the early stages in cruising past Robert Morris 85-56 in an NCAA South Regional second-round game Friday night at Time Warner Cable Arena.

Guard Quinn Cook’s 22 points and center Jahlil Okafor’s 21 points led the way for the top-seeded Blue Devils, who avoided becoming the first No. 1 seed ever to fall victim to a No. 16 seed.

Guard Tyus Jones, forward Amile Jefferson and center Marshall Plumlee each added 10 points for Duke, which shot 63 percent (34 of 54) from the field.

The Blue Devils (30-4) meet eighth-seeded San Diego State in Sunday’s third round.

Duke, which opened tournament play with an upset loss to Lehigh three years ago and to Mercer last year, wasn’t in jeopardy of losing in this one.

“We obviously shared the ball really well,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “The bench, especially Marshall and Amile, gave us a huge boost. ... We feel good about our performance.”

With a starting lineup that includes freshmen Okafor, Jones and forward Justise Winslow, the Blue Devils were going into an unknown in the postseason.

“I just told them to be yourselves,” said Cook, a senior who had been on hand for those past upset losses.

Okafor and Plumlee combined to shoot 14 for 17 from the field against the undersized opponent.

“(Okafor) made some big, big-time plays,” Cook said.

Guard Rodney Pryor scored 23 points and guard Marcquise Reed racked up 22 points for Robert Morris (20-15), which had a season-best seven-game winning streak snapped.

Robert Morris managed a 10-0 run in the second half after Okafor missed a dunk, pulling within 54-44.

“We did the best we could to feed off energy,” Pryor said. “Stay poised and stay calm.”

Duke answered by reeling off 12 points in a row.

“Coach called timeout and told us we’re fine and we’ve just missed some shots,” Cook said.

Combined with Virginia and Notre Dame, Duke’s victory gives the Atlantic Coast Conference three 30-win teams in the same season for the first time.

Duke, playing in its home state to begin the tournament for the fourth time in five years, took a 42-25 lead at the break after leading by as much as 20 in the first half.

“They’re a terrific team, obviously, and made it uncomfortable for us,” Robert Morris coach Andrew Toole said. “I would have liked us to have been a little more poised offensively. We competed, but it wasn’t enough.”

Duke made its first six shots from the field, and shortly after held a 22-9 advantage. Of Duke’s first nine baskets, six different players had at least one.

“When a team gets hot like that, you’ve got to stay together,” Pryor said.

Cook made his first five attempts, four of them 3-pointers.

Reed tallied seven of the last nine points of the first half for Robert Morris.

NOTES: Duke holds a No. 1 regional seed for the 13th time. ... Robert Morris defeated North Florida 81-77 on Wednesday night in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, to pick up its first NCAA Tournament victory since 1983 and to advance to the matchup in Charlotte. ... Duke played 13 previous NCAA Tournament games in Charlotte, posting a 10-3 record in those. ... Duke is the only team in the NCAA Tournament with three freshmen averaging in double figures in scoring with C Jahlil Okafor (17.7), F Justise Winslow (12.3) and G Tyus Jones (11.6). ... Robert Morris coach Andrew Toole began his collegiate playing career at Elon, which is located about a 40-minute drive from Duke’s campus. Toole later transferred and played for Penn.