Preview: Robert Morris at Georgia

(Updated: FIXED Maten’s rebounding stats in About Georgia)

Georgia hosts Robert Morris on Tuesday in its final game before SEC play begins, capping a difficult non-conference slate during which the Bulldogs have found their stride with the combination of balance offense and stifling defense. Four different players have led Georgia in scoring through nine games, and on defense Georgia ranks seventh nationally in opposing field-goal shooting and blocked shots.

The Bulldogs biggest challenge against Robert Morris may be shaking off a week of rest and not looking ahead to Saturday’s conference opener at Florida. The Colonials are 2-4 since opening the season with six consecutive losses, but do feature the Northeast Conference’s leading scorer in senior guard Rodney Pryor (21.7 per game). Georgia’s last performance was its best of the season, a 71-48 rout of Clemson to extend the Bulldogs’ winning streak to three, as senior guards Kenny Gaines and Charles Mann led the offense. “The great thing about our team is we are starting to develop some balance on offense,” Georgia coach Mark Fox told reporters after the Dec. 22 blowout of the Tigers, “and that’s what we need.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT ROBERT MORRIS (2-10): Pryor has scored 20 points or more in five consecutive games, averaging 23.1 points and 7.3 rebounds in his past seven contests while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 84.4 percent from the free-throw line. Sophomore forward Elijah Minnie recorded his first double-double of the season (23 points, 12 rebounds) in a Dec. 19 loss to Duquesne. It has been a difficult start for Robert Morris, which is being outrebounded by an average of 8.1 per contest while ranking 303rd nationally in scoring offense (66.2) and 335th in turnovers per game (16.1).

ABOUT GEORGIA (6-3): The Bulldogs have held opponents to less than 40 percent shooting from the field six times – including four games in a row – and are limiting opponents to 36.4 percent on the season. Gaines, Mann, guard J.J. Frazier and center Yante Maten each have scored 18 or more points in a game this season with Maten leading the team in scoring (15.9), rebounding (7.6) and blocked shots (2.1). Mann (18), Gaines (17) and Maten (eight) combined for 43 points against the Tigers, while Frazier is shooting 33.9 percent from 3-point range and torched Georgia Tech for 35 points on Dec. 19.

TIP-INS

1. Maten is 42nd in the nation in blocks, leading a Georgia defense recording 6.3 per contest.

2. Gaines, who missed a Dec. 8 game with Winthrop (knee) and scored eight against Georgia Tech, surpassed the 1,000-career point mark against Clemson.

3. Georgia ranks first in the country in strength of schedule.

PREDICTION: Georgia 68, Robert Morris 52