Georgia 79, Robert Morris 67

Forward Yante Maten scored 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds as Georgia closed out its nonconference schedule Tuesday with a 79-67 win over Robert Morris in Athens, Ga.

Guard J.J. Frazier added 17 points, including four 3-pointers in five attempts, for the Bulldogs (7-3).

Georgia, which notched its fourth consecutive win, also received seven points from guard Kenny Gaines and six points and a career-high seven assists from reserve forward Kenny Paul Geno. The Bulldogs shot 54.4 percent from the field and hit 11 of 13 free throws.

Guard Rodney Pryor, the Northeast Conference’s leading scorer, had 22 points and eight rebounds to pace the Colonials, who fell to 2-11 overall, 0-9 on the road. Pryor recorded his sixth straight 20-point game, but he hit only eight of 20 shots from the field, including a 0-for-7 showing from 3-point range.

Guard Kavon Stewart added 14 points, and forward Elijah Minnie had 11 off the bench for Robert Morris. The Colonials shot 37.9 from the field, including 3-for-24 3-pointers, and 20-for-30 from the free-throw line.

A pair of Pryor free throws knotted the game at 6 nearly five minutes into the first half, but Frazier ignited a 10-0 Georgia run with a 3-pointer.

The Bulldogs still led 34-24 in the final 30 seconds of the half when Minnie connected on a 3-pointer -- the Colonials’ only trey in 11 first-half attempts -- to cut the margin to seven. Frazier, though, answered again, nailing a 3-pointer and adding a free throw to complete the four-point play with a little less than two seconds remaining to give the hosts a 38-27 advantage at the break.

A Minnie 3-pointer pared the Georgia lead to 44-39 early in the second half, but the Bulldogs focused on getting the ball inside, and Geno and forward Houston Kessler each threw down impressive dunks as part of a 10-3 run to put the hosts up 54-42 with 12 minutes to go.

Robert Morris was still hanging around at 61-52 with 5:33 remaining, but Frazier drilled another trey to start a 7-0 burst and give Georgia a 68-52 lead with a little more than four minutes to play. The Colonials would only get as close as 12 points from there.