Preview: Robert Morris at Kentucky

No. 1 Kentucky hopes to avenge last season’s loss in the first round of the NIT when it hosts Robert Morris on Sunday as part of the Keightley Classic. Despite being a No. 1 seed in the NIT, because of a scheduling conflict, the Wildcats were forced to visit Robert Morris last March, and coach Andy Toole’s Colonials sprung the 59-57 upset. While only four current Wildcats played in that game, the talented group of Kentucky newcomers has a loss of their own to bounce back from after falling 78-74 to No. 2 Michigan State on Tuesday.

In that Michigan State loss, Wildcats forward Julius Randle showed why he is firmly in the discussion to be the top pick in next year’s draft, racking up 27 points and 13 rebounds. Randle has at least 22 points and 13 rebounds in all three of Kentucky’s games this season. The Colonials, who are coming off their first loss of the season at Eastern Michigan, have leaned heavily on guard Karvel Anderson and his 18.3 points per game through their first three contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT ROBERT MORRIS (2-1): The Colonials return their two leading scorers from the 24-win squad that won the Northeast Conference last season in Anderson and forward Lucky Jones. That duo, which is leading the way again by averaging 32.0 points through three games, is joined by returning starter Mike McFadden (11.0 points per game this season). The biggest question mark in 2013-14 for the Colonials lies in whether Anthony Myers-Pate can fill the shoes of graduated point guard Velton Jones, who was a defensive stalwart and a first-team All-NEC performer last season.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (2-1): After a disappointing season in which the Wildcats missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time under coach John Calipari, another top-flight crop of talent has arrived in Lexington to challenge for a national title. In addition to the highly touted Randle, Calipari has added a pair of 6-foot-6 guards in twins Andrew and Aaron Harrison, along with Michigan native James Young, to the starting five. Seven-footer Willie Cauley-Stein, who averaged 8.3 points and 6.2 rebounds last season, is the only non-freshman in the starting lineup currently for Kentucky.

TIP-INS

1. Randle has led the Wildcats in scoring and rebounds in all three games so far this season.

2. Kentucky is 69-2 at Rupp Arena under Calipari.

3. Sunday will mark the second time in school history Robert Morris has faced the nation’s No. 1 team.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 92, Robert Morris 67