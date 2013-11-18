(Updated: CORRECTS time in 4th graph CORRECTS Kentucky rebounds in notes)

No. 1 Kentucky 87 Robert Morris 49: Aaron Harrison led the way with 28 points and the Wildcats avenged last year’s season-ending loss in the NIT by ripping the visiting Colonials.

Forward Julius Randle recorded his fourth double-double in four career games, scoring 10 points and grabbing 15 rebounds for Kentucky (3-1), which bounced back from a loss to Michigan State on Nov. 12. James Young added 10 for the Wildcats while Willie Cauley-Stein had seven points and 13 rebounds.

Karvel Anderson scored 16 to lead Robert Morris (2-2), which shot just 23.2 percent from the field. Desjuan Newton was the only other Colonial in double figures, tallying 11.

Kentucky jumped all over Robert Morris from the outset, ripping off a 17-2 run to open the contest and holding the Colonials without a field goal for the first 8:24. The Wildcats led 44-20 at the break, with 19 of those coming from Harrison, who was 3-of-5 from 3-point range and 8-for-8 from the free throw line.

After two quick Anderson 3-pointers to start the half, the Wildcats scored the next 13, holding the Colonials scoreless for a 7:46 stretch and taking a 61-28 lead on a Randle jumper with 10:07 to play. Kentucky coach John Calipari emptied his bench down the stretch as 11 different Wildcats scored in the contest.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kentucky started five freshmen for the first time in program history. … The Wildcats outrebounded Robert Morris 55-35. … Lucky Jones, the Colonials’ second-leading scorer, injured his hip in the second half and returned to the game only briefly before being removed again.