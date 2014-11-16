Preview: Robert Morris at North Carolina

North Carolina got more than it bargained for in its season-opening victory over North Carolina Central and looks to make improvements when it hosts Robert Morris on Sunday. The No. 6 Tar Heels struggled to push the pace while preseason All-America Marcus Paige scored eight points on 2-of-8 shooting in Friday’s 76-60 win over North Carolina Central. “I like the fact that you play a pretty doggone good team and you have some struggles,” Tar Heels coach Roy Williams told reporters. “Everybody’s got to look at themselves and the things we made mistakes (on), they’ve got to learn from it and try to change it.”

Paige’s sub-par game led to a balanced scoring attack as North Carolina had seven players record between seven and 12 points, a feature which should serve it well when entering the rigors of ACC play. Kennedy Meeks, a 6-9 sophomore forward, proved to be a force at both ends of the court with 10 points and nine rebounds while validating his 7.6 and 6.1 averages as a freshman. The Colonials, who were voted to finish third in the Northeast Conference, lost to Lafayette 77-50 on Friday.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT ROBERT MORRIS (0-1): The Colonials struggled mightily in their opener, missing 39 of their 52 shots from the field while getting outrebounded 43-27.

“Obviously this is not the way we wanted to start our season,” coach Andrew Toole told reporters. Lucky Jones, a 6-6 senior guard and preseason All-NEC selection who averaged 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds in 2013-14, was 2-of-14 from the field against Lafayette and recorded 10 points and five rebounds.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (1-0): Paige, a junior guard who averaged 17.5 points last season, was the focal point when North Carolina Central utilized a box-and-one defense. “I think we could’ve got Marcus open a lot more,” Meeks told reporters. “There were more opportunities for us to set those easy screens just so he could get an open shot and get in a rhythm.” Freshman Justin Jackson, a 6-8 swingman, recorded nine points, five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 24 minutes of his collegiate debut.

TIP-INS

1. Paige was named on 58 of the 65 ballots as the top vote-getter on the 2014-15 AP Preseason All-America Team.

2. Williams has won 1,000 games as a head coach or an assistant.

3. The contest is part of the Battle 4 Atlantis, with the tournament proper beginning Nov. 26 with North Carolina squaring off against Butler.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 84, Robert Morris 48