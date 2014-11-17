(Updated: CORRECTS Robert Morris rebounds in graph 2)

No. 6 North Carolina 103, Robert Morris 59: Kennedy Meeks recorded 21 points and 12 rebounds as the host Tar Heels had little trouble with the Colonials.

Freshman Brice Johnson registered 23 points and eight rebounds while preseason All-America Marcus Paige scored 15 points for North Carolina (2-0), which outrebounded Robert Morris 49-31. Freshman Justin Jackson added 13 points while freshman J.P. Tokoto dished out 10 of the Tar Heels’ 29 assists on 36 field goals.

Freshman Marcquise Reed scored 24 points for the Colonials (0-2), who lost their opener 77-50 to Lafayette on Friday. Lucky Jones, a 6-6 senior guard and preseason All-Northeast Conference selection, didn’t score until sinking a 3-pointer 2:33 into the second half and finished with six points for Robert Morris.

The Tar Heels led 12-0 while Meeks also got off to a quick start by scoring 10 of North Carolina’s first 15 points. The Colonials trimmed a 14-point deficit to eight 5:33 prior to the break before the Tar Heels closed the half with a 20-10 run - capped by Isaiah Hicks’ alley-oop dunk - to lead 53-35 at intermission.

Meeks, a 6-9 sophomore, recorded his third career double-double when he sank a free throw with 16:09 left to give North Carolina a 69-38 lead. Paige scored seven straight points to extend the Tar Heels’ advantage to 76-41 with 14:08 to play and the margin reached 40 on Johnson’s dunk with 11:21 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The contest was part of the Battle 4 Atlantis, with the tournament proper beginning Nov. 26 with North Carolina squaring off against Butler. ... The Tar Heels improved to 87-3 in non-conference home games under Roy Williams. ... Paige was 2-of-2 from the line and has the best free-throw percentage in North Carolina history at 86.8 percent.