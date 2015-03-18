Preview: Robert Morris vs. North Florida

North Florida had never finished higher than fourth in the Atlantic Sun since joining Division I in 2005-06, but broke through this season. The Ospreys fly north to Dayton, Ohio Wednesday when they meet fellow No. 16 seed Robert Morris in NCAA Tournament first-round action in the South region. North Florida, which held off Florida Gulf Coast for the regular-season crown, made its way to its first Big Dance by avenging its only two league losses in the title game versus South Carolina Upstate.

The Ospreys, who have only two seniors on their team, prepared themselves well for the big stage by facing three tournament teams during their non-conference schedule, mixing in a win at Purdue with losses at Northern Iowa and Iowa. The Colonials earned their eighth trip to the NCAA Tournament on March 10, winning at regular-season champion St. Francis (N.Y.) to claim the automatic bid from the Northeast Conference. Robert Morris, which had won the NEC regular-season crown in each of the previous two seasons, is making its first trip to the Big Dance since 2010.

TV: 6:40 p.m. ET, TruTV

ABOUT ROBERT MORRIS (19-14): The Colonials rely mostly on a 2-3 zone defense, but are quite aggressive with it, ranking 13th in the country in steals (8.6). All-Northeast Conference second-teamers Rodney Pryor (15.2 points), Marcquise Reed (14.8) – also named the conference’s rookie of the year –and Lucky Jones (14.3) account for 61.7 percent of the offense for Robert Morris, which also led the NEC in 3-point shooting (38 percent). Reed set Colonial freshman records for points (488), field goals (179), 20-point scoring games (10) and has tied a program rookie record for double-figure scoring games (24).

ABOUT NORTH FLORIDA (23-11): Atlantic Sun tournament MVP Demarcus Daniels (9.4 points) became the seventh Osprey to crack the 20-point plateau with a career-high 22 against the Spartans in the final, displaying North Florida’s impressive offensive balance. Dallas Moore (15.9) erupted for a career-high 36 points one night earlier versus Lipscomb and is one of six players averaging at least 8.9 points and 24.4 minutes for the conference’s top-shooting (46.9 percent) and highest-scoring (75.7) team. All six players also shoot at least 36.8 percent beyond the arc, making the Atlantic Sun’s best 3-point shooting team – 9.1 per game and 39.1 percent – all the more dangerous.

TIP-INS

1. The winner will meet No. 1 seed Duke in Charlotte, N.C. on Friday.

2. North Florida’s eight-game winning streak is a school record.

3. Robert Morris is shooting 45.5 percent beyond the arc and has made at least seven 3-pointers in every contest during its season-high six-game winning streak.

PREDICTION: North Florida 74, Robert Morris 65