Preview: Robert Morris at Oklahoma State

(Updated: UPDATES Oklahoma State’s ranking to No. 6 in Para 1)

Oklahoma State returns to the court for the first time in nine days and attempts to stretch its winning streak to five when it hosts Robert Morris on Monday. The No. 6 Cowboys have been off since beating Colorado on Dec. 21 and look to regain momentum entering the Big 12 opener at Kansas State on Jan. 4. Robert Morris is 2-7 on the road and playing for the first time since losing to Oakland on Dec. 22.

Oklahoma State All-American guard Marcus Smart is averaging a team-best 18 points and is among the national leaders in steals (34) while following up his strong freshman campaign. Smart has two 30-point outings this season and has reached double digits in all but one game. The Cowboys average 86.4 points per game and face a Robert Morris squad allowing 78.9 per outing, including 100 in the road loss to Oakland at Rochester, Mich.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT ROBERT MORRIS (5-8): Forward Lucky Jones has established new career highs for points scored in three of the past five games, topped by a 27-point effort against Oakland. The junior is averaging 19.8 points and shooting 57.9 percent from the field over the last five games to increase his scoring average to 15.2, second behind guard Karvel Anderson (17.5). Backup guard Charles Oliver had a career-high 18 against Oakland and the trio of Anderson (44), Jones (27) and Oliver (17) has combined for 80.7 percent of the Colonials’ 3-point baskets.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (11-1): Senior guard Markel Brown provides a nice complement to Smart and he is averaging 16.3 points and 4.8 rebounds after a 23-point, 11-rebound effort against Colorado. The versatile Brown is eight blocked shots away from joining Byron Houston (1988-92) as the only players in school history with at least 200 assists, 100 steals and 100 blocks for a career. Brown has five 20-point outings this season and has scored in double figures in all but one game.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma State won the lone previous meeting between the teams – 75-67 on Dec. 29, 1984.

2. Junior F Le’Bryan Nash (13.9 average) became the 38th player in Cowboys history to reach 1,000 career points by scoring 15 against Colorado.

3. Colonials PG Anthony Myers-Pate has nearly three times as many assists (64) as turnovers (22).

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 92, Robert Morris 66