No. 6 Oklahoma State 92, Robert Morris 66: Phil Forte scored 20 points and made five 3-pointers while Markel Brown added 18 points as the host Cowboys routed the Colonials.

Brian Williams contributed 12 points and six rebounds while Kamari Murphy added 10 points and eight rebounds for Oklahoma State (12-1). Marcus Smart had eight assists but scored just seven points as the Cowboys posted their fifth consecutive victory.

Karvel Anderson scored 16 points for Robert Morris (5-9), which dropped to 2-8 on the road. Anthony Myers-Pate added 10 points for the Colonials, who shot 36.1 percent from the field and were 6-of-25 from 3-point range.

The Cowboys scored the game’s first nine points and quickly possessed a 23-8 lead after Forte’s 3-pointer about 8 1/2 minutes into the contest. The lead was 46-31 at the break as Brown scored 12 points and Forte added 11.

Brown’s dunk made it 59-36 with 15 minutes to play before Robert Morris responded with a 9-2 surge. Stevie Clark and Forte hit consecutive 3-pointers to boost the lead to 25 with eight minutes left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Clark added nine points and nine assists for Oklahoma State, which shot 57.1 percent from the field. … Robert Morris leading scorer Lucky Jones had just four points on 1-of-11 shooting. … Cowboys F Michael Cobbins left in the opening minutes with a lower left leg injury and didn’t return.