Preview: Rutgers at Central Florida

A pair of struggling American Athletic Conference teams clash Wednesday when Rutgers visits Central Florida. The Scarlet Knights have lost three straight games and four of their last five, with their last four losses coming by an average of more than 24 points. Coach Eddie Jordan shortened his rotation in Thursday’s loss to No. 22 Memphis, telling the Star-Ledger, “It gets to a point where you’re just going to play the guys you really, really trust and guys who’ll give great effort.”

Central Florida snapped a nine-game losing streak last weekend at South Florida but followed that up with a trouncing at the hands of then-No. 9 Cincinnati and fell at home to Houston last time out, 88-84. The Knights notched their highest point total in conference play this season in the loss, however. Rutgers downed Central Florida at home Jan. 15 by 10 points in a game that featured 21 second-half points from guard Myles Mack, who finished with 25 overall.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT RUTGERS (10-17, 4-10 AAC): Jordan says his goal for the rest of the regular season is for the Scarlet Knights to finish in the top six of the AAC and earn a first-round bye in the conference tournament. Rutgers trails sixth-place Houston by a game and the Cougars have Memphis up next on Thursday, so the opportunity to pull even is there. Jordan rode Mack, Kadeem Jack, Junior Etou, Craig Brown and Malick Kone for the final 10:19 against the Tigers.

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (10-15, 2-12 AAC): In the race for a first-round conference tourney bye, the Knights trail Houston by three games with four remaining. It’s a longshot, but anything is possible in this conference. Central Florida’s leading scorer, guard Isaiah Sykes, is averaging 8.5 rebounds in conference games to lead all players and ranks fourth in the AAC in scoring (17.8) in conference play.

TIP-INS

1. The Scarlet Knights are 1-6 on the road in conference play and have lost eight of their last nine away from home.

2. Central Florida is shooting 60.5 percent from the foul line, last among AAC teams and ahead of only Morgan State and Central Arkansas nationally.

3. Sykes managed a career-high 29 points in the loss to Rutgers Jan. 15 - the first-ever meeting between the schools.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 76, Central Florida 70