Cincinnati 71, Rutgers 51: Sean Kilpatrick overcame a rough shooting night to score 16 points and help the host Bearcats pull away for their eighth straight win.

Kilpatrick made only 1-of-10 3-point attempts but was 9-of-10 from the line for Cincinnati (15-2, 4-0 AAC), which made a season-high 31 free throws in 40 attempts. Freshman Troy Caupain had 14 points off the bench and Justin Jackson finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Myles Mack led the Scarlet Knights (7-9, 1-2) with 17 points but scored just four in the second half, which saw Rutgers go nearly 12 minutes down the stretch without a basket. Kadeem Jack chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds as the Scarlet Knights dropped to 4-15 all-time versus the Bearcats.

Neither team led by more than four points in a back-and-forth first half, with Cincinnati hitting three free throws in the closing moments to take a 34-32 lead at the break. The Scarlet Knights faced a four-point deficit midway through the second half before the teams combined to go nearly five minutes without a field goal.

Caupain ended that drought with a layup to make it 56-49 with less than seven minutes to go and the lead ballooned from there as Rutgers managed only three free throws in the final 11-plus minutes. Kilpatrick’s first 3-pointer after nine misses put the Bearcats up 67-51 and they ran away to remain the only unbeaten team in AAC play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kilpatrick, who entered leading the AAC in 3-pointers, is just 4-for-33 from beyond the arc over his last five games. ... Rutgers missed all 12 of its shots during the game-ending drought. ... The Scarlet Knights were 11-for-21 from the line.