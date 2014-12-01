Preview: Rutgers at Clemson

Six games into the season and Clemson is still searching for a spark as it prepares to host Rutgers on Monday as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. The Tigers have struggled on offense, particularly in the last three games during which they have averaged 61.6 points. “I really think we are a team looking for somebody to be the go-to guy, but maybe we don’t have him,” coach Brad Brownell told the media after a victory over High Point. “When Damarcus (Harrison) and Donte (Grantham) shoot well, we’re still a pretty good offensive team.”

The Scarlet Knight have had their own struggles on offense, including a 50-point showing in a loss at home to Saint Peter‘s, but did rebound with 68 points in a win over Vanderbilt in the Barclays Center Classic over the weekend. Eddie Jordan’s team followed that up with a dismal 26-point effort in the Barclays championship, although that was partly a function of playing No. 7 Virginia, which entered as the nation’s second-ranked scoring defense. “We played a good team. They did things that make them a good team and they won,” Jordan told reporters.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU, ESPN3.

ABOUT RUTGERS (3-3): Against Virginia, the Scarlet Knights were playing their fourth game in seven days and two starters were dealing with physical issues. Myles Mack, who had a season-low four points, had a toothache while Kadeem Jack was playing in his fourth game after missing the first two games with a thumb injury. “We won’t use that,” Jordan told reporters when asked if the duo’s excessive minutes were to blame for their performance. “We want to make sure our guys in the locker room don’t use that as an excuse. There’s nothing to be ashamed about.”

ABOUT CLEMSON (4-2): Harrison and Grantham are among four players who average in double figures for the Tigers, along with leading-scorer Landry Nnoko and Jaron Blossomgame. One player Brownell can ill afford to be without is guard Rod Hall, who is questionable after injuring his ankle early in the High Point game. “We’ll see if we can get him back for Monday,” Brownell said of his senior, who averages nine points and three assists. “We don’t have a lot of depth there, but I think Jordan (Roper) did some good things and got us in the offense well.”

TIP-INS

1. The Scarlet Knights are 17-51 against ACC teams, including a loss in the only prior meeting with Clemson in 1999.

2. Nnoko and Blossomgame combine to average 23.4 points and 16.3 rebounds for Clemson.

3. The 26 points Rutgers scored against the Cavaliers were its fewest in a game since 1942-43.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 62, Clemson 61