(Updated: CORRECTS 34 to 36 in note 3)

Rutgers 69, Clemson 64: Junior Etou scored a career-high 20 points as the Scarlet Knights earned a road win in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Etou made 7-of-12 from the floor and grabbed five rebounds and Kadeem Jack contributed 15 points and five rebounds for Rutgers (4-3). Myles Mack posted 12 points and eight assists for the Scarlet Knights, who finished with 16 assists on 25 field goals.

Damarcus Harrison supplied 15 points and seven rebounds and Jaron Blossomgame scored 12 points and pulled down 10 boards for his third straight double-double for Clemson (4-3). Donte Grantham and Rod Hall had 10 points apiece in the loss.

Rutgers seemed no worse for wear after a 45-26 loss to No. 7 Virginia on Saturday, jumping out to an 11-5 advantage as Mack, Mike Williams and Etou each hit a 3-pointer in the opening three minutes. The Scarlet Knights held the lead for more than 15 minutes until Landry Nnoko dunked to put the Tigers up 26-25 and Patrick Rooks followed with a 3-pointer before the teams settled for a 33-33 tie at intermission.

Clemson held its largest lead at 55-48 with less than eight minutes remaining following jumpers by Jordan Roper and Blossomgame, and appeared to be on their way to a win before Rutgers rallied in the final 2 1/2 minutes. A 14-2 run sparked by seven points from Etou and five from Jack put the Scarlet Knights up 62-57, and they made seven free throws in the final 32 seconds to ice it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rutgers had 13 made field goals in the first half, one more than it had in the game against Virginia. ... Hall, who missed all but the first minute of Friday’s game against High Point after turning his ankle, started his 51st consecutive game for the Tigers. ... Jack came into the game having made 12 of his last 36 field goal attempts, but rebounded by going 6-of-11 in this one.