Preview: Rutgers at Connecticut

All-American candidate Shabazz Napier will suit up for his final home game Wednesday when No. 19 Connecticut meets visiting Rutgers in an American Athletic Conference game. Napier, a finalist for all the major awards - including the prestigious Wooden Award, has the Huskies back in the national rankings as they prepare for their final two regular season games, including a season-ending rematch with No. 9 Louisville. “He’s an All-American player. I know I might be biased, but he’s the best guard in America, to me, hands down,” coach Kevin Ollie told the media. “He just keeps focusing in on the things we need to do to win. He knows when it’s time to take over the game.”

Once a member of the Atlantic 10 and the Big East, the Scarlet Knights are wrapping up their first and only season in the AAC as they are moving to the Big Ten next season. Coach Eddie Jordan, whose team closes with games against a pair of ranked teams in Connecticut and No. 15 Cincinnati, has to hope the rebuilding process takes a big step forward in his second season. After losing four straight games for the third time this season and second time in conference, the Scarlet Knights defeated visiting South Florida on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT RUTGERS (11-18, 5-11 AAC): The Scarlet Knights will lose two players to graduation in Wally Judge and J.J. Moore, a transfer who is averaging 11.1 points in his only season with the team. Juniors Myles Mack and Kadeem Jack, who had 20 points, including the go-ahead layup with 14 seconds left against South Florida, will likely stick around for the move to the Big 10. “He took it upon himself, he was accountable,” Jordan told the media of Jack, who has 10 straight games in double figures. “One of the big plays at UCF (Central Florida) was the drive dunk, and Kadeem probably should have been there for a shot block. There’s a lot of things you learn from losing and we won (against South Florida) because for three and a half minutes we didn’t play tough enough at UCF.”

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (23-6, 11-5): Napier enters the twilight of his career in the top 10 in school history in points scored (1,755) and games played (132) and with eight more games he can tie Kevin Freeman for most games played. He has started all but four games since his freshman season and has averaged 13.3 points and has a 40.9 career shooting percentage. “He is having one of the best years in the history of UConn,” said former coach Jim Calhoun, who recruited and coached Shabazz during his first two seasons. “This year, he has really matured greatly as a person, a basketball player and a leader.”

TIP-INS

1. The Huskies have won 12 of the last 13 meetings, including an 82-71 victory earlier this season, and hold a 36-14 edge in the series.

2. Myles Mack leads Rutgers in scoring with 15.3 per game, while Jack is second in scoring (14.6) and first in rebounding (6.9).

3. Ollie and Jordan are two of seven former NBA players who are coaching at their alma maters.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 85, Rutgers 68