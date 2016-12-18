FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Rutgers boosts record to 11-1 with 68-53 win
December 18, 2016 / 9:17 PM / 8 months ago

Rutgers boosts record to 11-1 with 68-53 win

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mike Williams scored 19 points, Deshawn Freeman had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Rutgers overcame a slow start to storm to a 68-53 victory over Fordham in the second game of the Holiday Festival doubleheader on Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The win, the 11th in 12 games for the Scarlet Knights under new coach Steve Pikiell, sent the Rams (5-7) to their sixth straight loss.

The Scarlet Knights got off to a rough start, falling behind 8-2 early. But they righted themselves quickly and cruised to the win.

Williams went 7 of 12 from the floor and was responsible for two of Rutgers' four 3-pointers in the game.

Freeman, who came in averaging 12.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, was 7 of 13 from the floor as Rutgers shot 49.1 percent for the game. Nigel Johnson added 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Joseph Chartouny led Fordham with 17 points and seven steals. Antoine Anderson and Javontae Hawkins added 11 and 10 points, respectfully, in the loss.

The teams combined to shoot just 24 free throws in the game.

Fordham, which went 6 of 29 from 3-point range in the game, plays host to Central Connecticut State on Wednesday. Rutgers has a tough in-state battle against Seton Hall in the Garden State Hardwood Classic in Newark, N.J.

