Preview: Rutgers at George Washington

Things had gotten so bad for Rutgers that even a victory over winless Central Connecticut State was cause for celebration. The Scarlet Knights won’t have it as easy on Saturday, when they visit George Washington.

Rutgers snapped its four-game skid against the Blue Devils on Tuesday, getting 18 points and six assists from electric freshman Corey Sanders. The Scarlet Knights played their second straight game without leading scorer Deshawn Freeman, who is sidelined for several weeks with a knee injury. George Washington has won two straight after having its season-opening, six-game winning streak snapped by Cincinnati. The Colonials own a win over Seton Hall, which defeated Rutgers by 29 points a week ago.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN

ABOUT RUTGERS (4-5): Sanders was 4-of-4 from 3-point range against Central Connecticut, which fell to 0-8 on the season. “This is very important for us just to get back on our feet, to feel better about ourselves” Sanders told reporters. “I told the guys, ‘Don’t let it get to our heads.'” This is the lone road game of seven contests that Rutgers will play in December, and they won’t have Freeman and his 15 points per game as he will be re-evaluated next week.

ABOUT GEORGE WASHINGTON (8-1): The Colonials are receiving votes in the latest poll thanks to a sizzling start which includes a win over No. 10 Virginia. George Washington defeated Penn State on Tuesday to move to 12-4 against teams from a power conference since 2013 and beat a Big 10 opponent for the first time since 1977. Tyler Cavanaugh leads three players in double figures at 15.4 points and the Colonials have fattened up at the free-throw line, shooting 76.2 percent while making more free throws (176) than their opponents have attempted (155.).

TIP-INS

1. George Washington won at Rutgers 70-53 last season.

2. Rutgers’ Jonathan Laurent and Bishop Daniels combined for 32 points off the bench against CCSU.

3. Cavanaugh sat out last season after transferring from Wake Forest.

PREDICTION: George Washington 79, Rutgers 62