George Washington 83, Rutgers 49

George Washington opened with a 23-2 run against Rutgers and finished off the Scarlet Knights with a 83-49 rout on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Forward Tyler Cavanaugh had 22 points and guard Paul Jorgensen added 10 for the Colonials (9-1). George Washington hit six of its 10 3-point shots in the first half for a 46-24 halftime lead and scored 21 points off 22 Rutgers turnovers.

Guard Bishop Daniels scored 12 points and guard Mike Williams had 11 for the Scarlet Knights (4-6), who shot 34 percent from the field. Rutgers defeated Central Connecticut State on Tuesday, but have lost five of their last six.

Cavanaugh sank four 3-pointers and finished 7-of-9 overall from the field. The junior has reached double-digit points in each game this season, his first with the Colonials since transferring from Wake Forest.

The 9-1 start is the best in school history since George Washington opened the 1953-54 campaign 11-0. The Colonials defeated Rutgers for the third straight season.

George Washington’s fourth straight home game takes place Dec. 19 against St. Peter‘s. The Scarlet Knights host Monmouth on Dec. 20.