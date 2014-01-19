(Updated: Minor editing.)

Houston 77, Rutgers 55: Danuel House had 14 points and six rebounds and the Cougars shot 44 percent from 3-point range in winning an American Athletic Conference game at home.

Jherrod Stiggers went 3-of-7 on 3-pointers and notched 11 points and five rebounds and Danrad Knowles put up 16 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars (11-7, 3-2), who went 11-of-25 from beyond the arc. TaShawn Thomas scored 12 points and Brandon Morris made four 3-pointers for 12 points.

Myles Mack recorded 15 points and four steals and Kadeem Jack supplied 10 points and nine rebounds for the Scarlet Knights (8-10, 2-3). Wally Judge had seven rebounds to go with four points.

The second half started with Mack and Jack combining on a 10-2 run for the Scarlet Knights, who led 38-37 with less than 16 minutes remaining. From there, it was all Houston, which had an 11-0 run inside a larger 22-1 run to go up 18 points with nine minutes left.

Rutgers led for most of the opening six minutes, but the Scarlet Knights scored just two points over the next eight minutes as the Cougars pulled away to a comfortable lead. L.J. Rose, House and Knowles each hit a 3-pointer to create a 21-3 advantage for Houston, which led 35-28 at intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cougars made 6-of-12 from beyond the arc in the first half, while the Scarlet Knights hit just 1-of-5. ... Stiggers had two 3-pointers and House had seven points in the 22-1 run. ... The Scarlet Knights outrebounded the Cougars 49-38 and had 12 steals, but shot just 31.2 percent.