Preview: Rutgers at Illinois

Illinois looks to improve to 11-1 at home this season when it takes on Big Ten newcomer Rutgers on Tuesday. The Fighting Illini’s thrilling 60-58 victory over Penn State on Saturday was overshadowed by the news that leading scorer Rayvonte Rice and junior guard Aaron Cosby were suspended indefinitely for violating team rules. Illinois’ slim hopes of earning an NCAA tournament bid are growing dimmer by the day as it tries to climb back to .500 in conference play.

The Scarlet Knights have dropped six in a row since shaking up the Big Ten landscape with a seismic upset over No. 5 Wisconsin on Jan. 11. Rutgers has struggled mightily on the offensive end and is one of the worst-shooting teams in the nation by averaging a paltry 59.1 points per game. The Scarlet Knights played then-No. 21 Indiana tough at Assembly Hall before running out of gas in the 72-64 loss and hope to build off that morale-boosting display by snapping their five-game road skid.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, BTN

ABOUT RUTGERS (10-13, 2-8 Big Ten): Myles Mack scored 20 of his game-high 24 points in the second half and dished out eight assists as the Scarlet Knights led with under seven minutes left before falling to the Hoosiers. “I think Myles was the best player on the floor,” Rutgers coach Eddie Jordan told reporters. “We competed against a ranked team on their home floor and there were a lot of positives.” Junior Etou added 13 points and six rebounds while Kadeem Jack scored 11 points to finish in double figures for the 14th time this season.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (14-8, 4-5): Rice leads the team with 17.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game despite missing the last six outings with a broken hand while Cosby is averaging 7.8 points. “Hopefully they will make better choices and make the necessary progress to rejoin our team,” Illinois coach John Groce announced. “I don’t enjoy suspending guys, but we have standards … and I expect those standards to be adhered to.” Malcolm Hill led the way with a game-high 27 points and scored the winning layup with 4.4 seconds left versus the Nittany Lions.

TIP-INS

1. Hill is 10-of-16 from 3-point range in his last three outings.

2. Mack has posted six 20-point games this season.

3. Rutgers has been held to 51 points or less in three of its last four games.

PREDICTION: Illinois 71, Rutgers 64