Preview: Rutgers at Indiana

After suffering consecutive losses, No. 21 Indiana looks to get back on track when it hosts Rutgers in Big Ten action on Saturday. The Hoosiers began conference play with five wins in their first six games but hit the skids with road losses to Ohio State and Purdue most recently. Indiana coach Tom Crean sees the progression of Big Ten play as a chance for his team to continue to grow, telling reporters, “Everything we do in this game, (we have to) get ourselves better.”

The Scarlet Knights have dropped five straight, and seven of nine since the start of Big Ten play. Rutgers coach Eddie Jordan is focused on staying positive with his club as the season rolls on. “It’s a different way of coaching when your team is getting beat up a little bit,” Jordan told reporters. “They’re still college students and it’s the best four years of their lives, so you have to make it fun for them.”

TV: 3:15 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT RUTGERS (10-12, 2-7 Big Ten): Jordan noted that while continued improvement is a key for his club moving forward, he is still intent on making sure that his players enjoy what they’re doing day-to-day. “We come in every day and I try to make it a good atmosphere where they can learn and compete.” Myles Mack is Rutgers’ leading scorer, averaging 14 points to go along with a team-high 4.3 assists, while Kadeem Jack adds 13.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

ABOUT INDIANA (15-6, 5-3): The Hoosiers are eager to put their mini-slide behind them and Crean says his team knows what it has to do to get back on track. “To me, we’ve got to be really focused on what we do well, (which is) moving the ball quickly,” Crean told reporters. “Our transition defense has got to improve. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that.” James Blackmon Jr. and Yogi Ferrell give Indiana two of the Big Ten’s top seven scorers as the pair averages 16.3 and 16.2 points, respectively.

TIP-INS

1. Indiana ranks 13th in the nation, averaging 80.7 points per game.

2. Rutgers will play for the second time in three days, following a two-day delay of its game against Michigan State, due to the recent snowstorm in the Northeast.

3. The Hoosiers have held opponents to 28.5 percent shooting from 3-point range in 13 home games.

PREDICTION: Indiana 84, Rutgers 66