Preview: Rutgers at Indiana

Indiana came close to a confidence-building victory last time out and cannot let another opportunity to turn things around get away Sunday afternoon when it hosts struggling Rutgers in a Big Ten battle. The Hoosiers, who opened eyes with victories over Kansas and North Carolina in November, have lost four of their last five games after Tuesday’s 75-72 setback at Maryland.

“We just got to learn from it, get better and move on,” Indiana coach Tom Crean told reporters after the Maryland loss, which ended when Robert Johnson’s 3-point try hit the rim and bounced away. The Hoosiers are shooting 50 percent from the field, almost 40 percent from 3-point range and are among the national leaders in rebound margin (plus-12.1), but are last in the Big Ten is turnover margin (minus-4.2). Indiana hopes to take advantage of Rutgers, which has lost six straight contests after falling 69-60 to Northwestern on Thursday at home. “We’re struggling with that 40-minute marker,” first-year Scarlet Knights coach Steve Pikiell told reporters after the defeat. “I thought we did a lot of good things and we keep getting better. I know our record doesn’t say it, but we’re plugging away and we’re going to get a couple of these.”

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT RUTGERS (11-7, 0-5 Big Ten): The Scarlet Knights are last in the Big Ten in scoring (68.9), but have been better on the defensive end while allowing 64.7 points and 39 percent shooting per contest. Leading scorer Nigel Johnson (11.9), a junior guard, has made just 7-of-30 from the field - 1-of-11 from 3-point range - in the last two games. Junior forward Deshawn Freeman (11.7 points, team-high 8.8 rebounds) has double-doubles in two straight games (eight overall) and sophomore guard Corey Sanders (3.5 assists per game) is averaging 17.7 points over the last three contests.

ABOUT INDIANA (11-6, 1-3): Junior guard James Blackmon Jr. emerged from a mini slump to total 47 points in the last two games and drain 9-of-17 from 3-point range, raising his team-leading scoring average to 17.6. The Hoosiers need all their top four scorers to contribute each night to get back on track and sophomore center Thomas Bryant scored in single digits three of the last four games while sophomore forward OG Anunoby was 2-for-9 from floor versus Maryland. Johnson is second on the team in scoring (13.9) and has made 7-of-16 from 3-point range the last three games.

TIP-INS

1. Blackmon became the 50th player in Indiana history to score 1,000 career points on Tuesday

2. The Scarlet Knights lead the Big Ten in offensive rebounds per game (15.5) and Freeman averages 3.4.

3. The Hoosiers knocked off Rutgers in their only meeting last season 79-72 in New Jersey and are 4-0 all time in the series.

PREDICTION: Indiana 82, Rutgers 66