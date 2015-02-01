(Updated: CHANGES Williams rebounds to 12 in Para 2)

No. 21 Indiana 72, Rutgers 64: James Blackmon Jr. totaled 20 points, five rebounds and two steals to lead the host Hoosiers past the Scarlet Knights in Big Ten play.

Troy Williams racked up 14 points and 12 rebounds off the bench for Indiana (16-6, 6-3 Big Ten), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Yogi Ferrell added 14 points and Nick Zeisloft and Robert Johnson contributed eight apiece for the Hoosiers.

Myles Mack’s 24 points and eight assists led Rutgers (10-13, 2-8), which lost its sixth straight game. Junior Etou added 13 points and six rebounds, Kadeem Jack chipped in with 11 points and Greg Lewis had 10, along with six rebounds and three assists for the Scarlet Knights, whose bench failed to score a single point.

Rutgers built a 15-7 lead as Etou struck from behind the 3-point arc on consecutive possessions to highlight the early run for the Scarlet Knights. After Lewis’ jumper had Rutgers up 19-12 just past the midway point of the opening frame, a 3-pointer from Johnson sparked Indiana to a 20-7 surge on the way to a 32-30 lead at halftime.

After the break, Mack struck four times from 3-point range in the opening 8:23 as the Scarlet Knights roared ahead 52-45. The Hoosiers answered with a 19-5 run, led by seven points from Blackmon, to pull ahead 64-57 with 4:21 to play and after a Jack layup cut the deficit to 68-64 with 30 seconds remaining, Johnson and Zeisloft drained a pair of free throws each to secure the win for Indiana.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Indiana entered play allowing opponents to shoot a mere 28.5 percent from 3-point range in its first 13 home games. ... The Hoosiers came into the game averaging 80.7 points - good for 13th in the nation. ... G Malick Kone (0-for-2) and F D.J. Foreman (0-for-1) were the only Rutgers reserves to attempt field goals.