Blackmon, Anunoby lead Hoosiers over Scarlet Knights

Indiana took a lethargic step toward reversing recent struggles with a 76-57 Big Ten home win over Rutgers Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers (12-6, 2-3), who had lost four of five and plummeted to 12th in the conference, erased an early nine-point deficit with a 16-1 run against the league's cellar dweller. As shaky as Indiana has been of late, the Scarlet Knights (11-8, 0-6) showed why they've lost seven straight, including five away from home.

Despite shooting the ball better at the outset, Rutgers committed 11 first-half turnovers to fall behind 41-32 by intermission. The Scarlet Knights finished with 21 turnovers, which translated to Indiana enjoying a 33-8 scoring edge off those mistakes.

The Hoosiers had entered as the Big Ten's worst in turnovers at 15.3 per game, but committed just 11.

Indiana junior guard James Blackmon Jr. scored a team-high 16 points. Sophomore forward OG Anunoby, who threw down half of his team's six dunks, had 11 points and seven steals. Junior guard Robert Johnson added 10 points.

But the Big Ten's best offense at 85.1 points per game wasn't always clicking. The Hoosiers average a league-high 9.5 3-pointers, but made just 4 of 22. The home team finished 29 of 62 from the field (.468).

Rutgers sophomore guard Corey Sanders, who hit his first five shots, finished with a game-high 17 points. Senior center C.J. Gettys had 12 points.

The Scarlet Knights finished 22 of 50 from the field (.440), which included 1 of 6 on 3-pointers. They were also an atrocious 12 of 26 on free throws.

Indiana, which plays eight of its last 13 games on the road, is at Penn State Wednesday. Rutgers hosts Nebraska Saturday.