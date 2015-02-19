Preview: Rutgers at Iowa

Iowa looks to begin its turnaround and add to an incomplete NCAA Tournament resume when the Hawkeyes host struggling Rutgers on Thursday in Big Ten play. Iowa boasts impressive wins over ranked foes such as Ohio State (two), North Carolina and Maryland, but must take advantage of a favorable schedule ahead to snap out of a 2-5 swoon. Rutgers, which has lost nine straight, is one of four teams the Hawkeyes play in the final six games which stand in the bottom four of the conference.

Iowa lost an opportunity when it dropped a 66-61 overtime decision at then-last place Northwestern on Sunday while shooting 32.3 percent from the field. Rutgers has not won since shocking No. 4 Wisconsin on Jan. 11, dropping eight of nine by at least eight points. It will be a battle of two of the Big Ten’s top big men when Kadeem Jack (13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds) of the Scarlet Knights takes on the Hawkeyes’ Aaron White (14.6, 6.9).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT RUTGERS (10-16, 2-11 Big Ten): The Scarlet Knights have struggled on the offensive end all season, averaging 58.7 points and 39 percent shooting from the field – both last in the Big Ten. Point guard Myles Mack leads the team in scoring (14.0), assists (4.4) and steals (1.7) to go along with Jack, who has been a major force at times while enhancing his NBA prospects. Bishop Daniels (8.1 points) scored 17 against Ohio State recently, and Junior Etou (7.6 points, 6.9 boards) also has been a threat.

ABOUT IOWA (15-10, 6-6): White has converted 50 percent from the field this season, but must rebound from a 1-of-12 shooting performance against Northwestern that went along with 13 rebounds. Jarrod Uthoff has totaled 42 points over the least two contests to raise his average to 12.2 overall, and the 6-8 junior also makes 39.4 percent of his 3-point attempts. Gabriel Olaseni averages eight points – third on the team -- and leads the Hawkeyes with 41 blocks while point guard Mike Gesell tops the team in assists (3.7).

1. Mack needs 12 points to pass Eric Riggins (1983-87) for eighth on Rutgers’ all-time scoring list.

2. Iowa is 14-1 when it scores at least 64 points this season – its only loss coming against Iowa State 90-75 on Dec. 12.

3. Jack needs 26 points to reach 1,000 in his career and is four blocks away from 100.

PREDICTION: Iowa 76, Rutgers 60