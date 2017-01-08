Preview: Rutgers at Iowa

Iowa looks to avoid its first 1-3 start in Big Ten play since 2013 when it hosts Rutgers on Sunday. The Hawkeyes had rattled off five consecutive victories to end the non-conference portion of their schedule before dropping two of their first three Big Ten games, including a 93-90 double-overtime loss to Nebraska on Jan. 5.

Iowa has given up an average of 88.3 points over its last three games but hopes to solve its defensive woes against the struggling Scarlet Knights, who have been held to 65 points or fewer in each of their last four contests. Rutgers suffered a 93-65 defeat to Michigan State on Jan. 4 to see its conference road losing streak reach 20 games. The Scarlet Knights have struggled mightily against the Hawkeyes, dropping their last three meetings by an average margin of 21 points - including a 90-76 setback on Jan. 21, 2016. Rutgers is 3-36 in the Big Ten since coming over from the American Athletic Conference in 2014-15 and has lost its first three games of the current league campaign, but hopes to use its rebounding prowess - ranking sixth nationally in boards per game (42.7) - to pull off an upset in Iowa City.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT RUTGERS (11-5, 0-3 Big Ten): Sophomore guard Corey Sanders scored a season-high 22 points to go along with five rebounds and two steals in the loss to Michigan State to finish in double figures for the 31st time in his career. Junior guard Nigel Johnson added 15 points to finish in double digits in scoring for the fourth time in five games while C.J. Gettys tallied 10 points against the Spartans. The Scarlet Knights received a big boost with the news that they secured the commitment of French-born JUCO point guard Souf Mensah, who plays for Marshalltown Community College in Iowa.

ABOUT IOWA (9-7, 1-2 Big Ten): Senior guard Peter Jok scored 30 of his team-high 34 points after halftime in the double-overtime loss to Nebraska to finish with at least 30 for the fourth time this season. Freshman guard Isaiah Moss added 17 points while Tyler Cook showed no ill effects of the injury to his shooting hand, which kept him out of seven games in December, as he produced 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals against the Cornhuskers. "The message is to stay positive," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery told reporters. "You lose in overtime but it doesn't mean everything is a disaster."

TIP-INS

1. Iowa has won five consecutive games at Hawkeye-Carver Arena.

2. Rutgers has lost 20 of its last 21 Big Ten games.

3. Jok came into the weekend ranked seventh nationally in points per game (22.9).

PREDICTION: Iowa 87, Rutgers 71