#Intel
February 20, 2015 / 3:16 AM / 3 years ago

Iowa 81, Rutgers 47

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Iowa 81, Rutgers 47: Jarrod Uthoff led a balanced offense with 14 points and added four steals as the Hawkeyes handed the visiting Scarlet Knights their 10th straight loss.

Aaron White rebounded from a 1-of-12 shooting performance, making 4-of-7 to record 13 points to go along with eight boards and three assists for Iowa (16-10, 7-6 Big Ten). Gabriel Olaseni had 12 points and six rebounds off the bench while Peter Jok scored 11 for the Hawkeyes, who ended a two-game slide.

Myles Mack drained 3-of-5 from 3-point range en route to 11 points for Rutgers (10-17, 2-12), which has not won since shocking No. 4 Wisconsin on Jan. 11. D.J. Foreman added a career-high 10 points and eight rebounds off the bench while second-leading scorer Kadeem Jack was held to two on 1-of-7 shooting for the Scarlet Knights.

The game was tied early before Uthoff drained a pair of 3-pointers and added a dunk as Iowa ran off 18 of the next 21 points for a 23-8 lead. Uthoff finished with 12 points and White added nine while the Hawkeyes forced 10 turnovers in the opening 20 minutes to stretch their advantage to 42-24 at intermission.

Mack’s 3-pointer brought Rutgers within 15 early in the second half before Iowa responded with the next nine -- capped by White’s dunk -- for a 53-29 bulge. Josh Oglesby drained a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 63-36 with just under 10 minutes to go and the Hawkeyes cruised from there.

GAME NOTEBOOK: White moved past Ronnie Lester (1,675, 1977-80) for sixth on Iowa’s all-time scoring list with 1,679, while Mack tied Eric Riggins (1983-87) for eighth on Rutgers’ all-time scoring list with 1,604. … It was the first meeting between the two teams since 1989 when Iowa earned an 87-73 victory in the NCAA Tournament. … The Hawkeyes are 15-1 when they score at least 64.

