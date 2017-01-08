Iowa rallies past Rutgers for 68-62 win

The Iowa Hawkeyes used a late second-half surge to defeat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 68-62 on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Things were looking bleak for Iowa (10-7, 2-2) midway through the second half. Rutgers (11-6, 0-4) had built a 51-42 lead and the Hawkeyes had a stretch where they scored one point in six minutes and went more than eight minutes without making a shot.

Yet the Scarlet Knights weren't able to finish the deal. Iowa used an 8-0 run to get within one point and then forward Cordell Pemsl was able to complete a three-point play to tie the score at 55 with 4:08 left.

Guard Jordan Bohannon then hit a jumper to give the Hawkeyes a lead they never relinquished the rest of the way.

That lead was extended when Iowa got back in transition and guard Peter Jok was able to get a breakaway dunk to make it 59-55. Jok, who leads the Big Ten in scoring, finished with a double-double of 18 points on 7-of-18 shooting from the field and 11 rebounds.

Pemsl finished with 13 points, nine of which came during the second half. Iowa also received a major boost off the bench from forward Dom Uhl, who finished with 10 points and eight boards.

Rutgers was led by forward Deshawn Freeman, who had a game-high 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds to complete a double-double.

Junior guard Nigel Johnson and sophomore guard Corey Sanders both had 13 points each for the Scarlet Knights.

Both teams return to action Thursday. Rutgers plays host to Northwestern, and Iowa seeks revenge at home against No. 15 Purdue two weeks after the Boilermakers defeated the Hawkeyes 89-67 on Dec. 28 in West Lafayette, Ind.