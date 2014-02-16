Preview: Rutgers at Louisville

With seven wins in its last eight games, eighth-ranked Louisville is set to host Rutgers on Sunday as it looks to creep up the American Athletic Conference standings. Since a Jan. 30 loss against then-No. 15 Cincinnati, the Cardinals have rolled, winning three straight by healthy margins. Another showdown with the Bearcats looms large next weekend, but with tilts against Rutgers and South Florida first, coach Rick Pitino told the Lexington Herald-Leader, “(This team) never looks by an opponent.”

The Scarlet Knights became the latest victims of upstart Southern Methodist on Friday, falling at home 77-65, and despite six losses in their last eight games, coach Eddie Jordan sees plenty of positives and a model to follow. “I see improvement in the way we’re going,” he told the New Jersey Star-Ledger. “Look at what (SMU) has gone through from last year to this year. They’re running (coach) Larry Brown’s system now. It’s crisp. It’s disciplined. It’s side to side, like we want to do.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT RUTGERS (10-15, 4-8 AAC): Forward Kadeem Jack, who went for 15 points and eight rebounds against SMU, echoed his coach’s sentiments for the future - as well as the comparison to the Mustangs - while admitting some current shortcomings. “We’re still inconsistent,” Jack said, adding, “We have to figure everything out. Once we get more consistent, we can compare ourselves to a team like that.” Jack’s 14.4-point average ranks second on the team behind guard Myles Mack (15.8), who also notches a team-high 4.3 assists.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (20-4, 9-2): The Cardinals trail Cincinnati by a game and a half in the conference standings but even if Louisville roars past the Scarlet Knights, Bulls and Bearcats in succession, their close to the regular season schedule is no cakewalk. The Cardinals’ final four games feature home dates with Temple and Connecticut sandwiching road games at No. 22 Memphis and SMU. Louisville’s leading scorer, guard Russ Smith, averages an AAC-best 18.2 points to go with a team-leading 4.6 assists, while forward Montrezl Harrell notches 13 points per game and a team-high 8.3 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville’s offense averages an AAC-best 82.3 points, which ranks among the top 15 scoring outputs in the nation.

2. Rutgers’ defense allows 76.4 points per game, ahead of only Temple (78) among AAC teams, and yielded 83 to the Cardinals in a Jan. 4 home loss.

3. Louisville has connected on 48.7 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from 3-point range in conference play - both AAC bests.

PREDICTION: Louisville 86, Rutgers 70