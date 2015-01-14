Preview: Rutgers at Maryland

No. 11 Maryland looks to continue its winning ways when it hosts fellow Big Ten newcomers Rutgers on Wednesday. The Terrapins have won eight of their last nine games - including a 69-60 victory over Purdue - and hope to improve to 4-1 in conference play for the first time since 2009-10 when they were in the ACC. “We really feel good about where we are and where we are heading,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon told reporters. “We have good kids and they have worked hard all year.”

Rutgers is coming off one of the most stunning victories in program history after shocking then-No. 4 Wisconsin 67-62 on Sunday. The Scarlet Knights hope to ride the momentum of their first victory over a Top 5 opponent into College Park where they will face Maryland for the first time in 23 years. “I enjoyed it for a little bit, but I told them in the locker room we have another big test coming up,” senior guard Myles Mack told reporters. “So I think everybody is locked in and ready to go.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET. BTN

ABOUT RUTGERS (10-7, 2-2 Big Ten): Mack - who tops the team in scoring (13.8) and assists (4.2) - tallied 19 of his game-high 21 points in the second half in the win over the Badgers. Kadeem Jack added 20 points - including two clutch free throws in the final 30 seconds to preserve the victory - to finish in double figures for the fourth time in his last five outings. The Scarlet Knights shot a season-high 54.3 percent from the field to beat their highest-ranked opponent in program history.

ABOUT MARYLAND (15-2, 3-1): Jake Layman had one of his best overall games in conference play, leading the way with 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots in the win over Purdue. Melo Trimble leads the team in scoring with 15.9 points per game, but was limited to 11 on 1-of-7 shooting from the field versus the Boilermakers. Trimble is shooting a Big Ten-best 88.6 percent from the free-throw line and has made his last 11 attempts.

TIP-INS

1. Maryland has won five straight games at the Xfinity Center.

2. Mack has scored 20 or more points four times this season.

3. The Terrapins have held four straight opponents under 37 percent shooting.

PREDICTION: Maryland 71, Rutgers 57