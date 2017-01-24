Preview: Rutgers at Maryland

Maryland, back in the Top 25 for the first time in nearly two months, looks to solidify its standing with a victory in Tuesday's Big Ten matchup against visiting Rutgers. The No. 23 Terrapins won four straight and 10 of their last 11 games, and are poised for their best 20-game start since the end of the last century.

As he has done throughout his career, Melo Trimble continues to carry Maryland to great heights and was critical to the Terrapins maintaining their spotless road record in last week's come-from-behind win against Iowa. "It's great to see Melo hit shots like that for us in the clutch and that's what he has done for most of his career," coach Mark Turgeon told the media. "You don't get to where we are now without winning like that." Speaking of winning, the Terrapins can match the 1998-99 squad, which opened at 18-2 en route to a 28-6 finish. The Scarlet Knights finally got back into the win column after seven straight losses with a one-point victory over Nebraska, the team which handed Maryland its only conference defeat.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT RUTGERS (12-8, 1-6 Big Ten): While the Scarlet Knights' defense remains strong, their offense has been sputtering, averaging 58.6 points over their last eight games after putting up 74.4 points in their first 12 contests, 11 of them victories. Sophomore Corey Sanders improved his shooting over the last eight games and it resulted in him averaging 15.7 points but Deshawn Freeman, who hit double figures in eight of the first 10 games, accomplished the feat only four times in the last 11 contests. Steve Pikiell's team is shooting 42 percent and 28.8 percent from 3-point range which ranked 340th out of 347 Division I teams through Sunday's games.

ABOUT MARYLAND (17-2, 5-1 Big Ten): Trimble is the unquestioned leader and one of the better 3-point shooters for the Terrapins, but gets plenty of help from the other three players averaging double figures. Freshman guard Anthony Cowan has had his best three-game stretch of the season in the last three contests, making 16-of-22 from the field and averaging 16.3 points, and freshman Justin Jackson rebounded from zero points against Illinois to fill the stat sheet with 12 points, nine rebounds, six steals, four assists and two blocks against Iowa. Turgeon has used a bit of a timeshare to fill the void left by Michal Cekovsky, a 7-1 forward from Slovakia who missed the last four games with an ankle injury.

TIP-INS

1. The Terrapins are 72-18 in Trimble's three seasons after going 59-43 in the three years that preceded his arrival.

2. The Scarlet Knights were fourth nationally in rebounds per game (42.3), tied for 16th in blocks (5.6) and 19th in field goal percentage defense (39.1 percent).

3. Maryland won all three Big Ten games against Rutgers by an average margin of 14.3 points and possesses a 6-3 lead in the series.

PREDICTION: Maryland 71, Rutgers 61