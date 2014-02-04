Preview: Rutgers at Memphis

Memphis, coming off its first conference road loss in two years, has a chance push its home winning streak to four games when its takes on visiting Rutgers on Tuesday. The Tigers had won 19 straight conference games on the road, including 16 in a row last season in Conference USA, before falling at Southern Methodist 87-72 on Saturday. “We got punched in the mouth at the start of the second half and we didn’t recover,” coach Josh Pastner told the media after his team allowed a 10-2 to begin the second half. “As I told our guys, there is no time to have the woe-is-me syndrome, we can’t feel sorry for ourselves. I was fine with our energy and effort.”

Eddie Jordan had to be fine with the energy and effort of his Rutgers team after thumping Houston by 23 points at home Saturday. “Everybody saw it was a pretty good performance by most of our guys,” Jordan told reporters after the Scarlet Knights put up 93 points - their most in an American Athletic Conference game. “I thought J.J. Moore was the catalyst. Kadeem Jack playing center was good for us and we just had the juice. We had it the whole game and even though we had a little cushion coming out of halftime we stayed with it. We didn’t have a big letdown.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports

ABOUT RUTGERS (9-13, 3-6 American): Moore had a career-best 27 points against Houston, which beat the Scarlet Knights by 22 at home two weeks earlier. “I think with Jerome (Seagears) and Myles (Mack) at guard, it gave him freedom to take his forward spot and run with it,” Jordan said of Moore. “He did a lot of good things, driving the ball, catch and shoot, getting on the fast break, even pushing the ball two times on the fast break and his athleticism showed out tonight.” Jack had 14 of his 16 points in the second half as the Scarlet Knights ended a four-game losing streak.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (16-5, 6-3 American): The loss to the Mustangs was no fault of leading scorer Joe Jackson, who had perhaps his best game of the season with 22 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. After starting the season 24th on the school’s all-time scoring list, the senior guard stands 10th with 1,515 points and needs 31 to pass Chris Douglas-Roberts and move into ninth. “They made shots, we went away from our game plan,” Jackson told the media after the team’s four-game win streak ended. “They were a tougher basketball team today.”

TIP-INS

1. The Tigers rank fourth in the nation with 17.5 assists per contest, led by Jackson’s 4.3.

2. The 93 points by Rutgers against Houston was also most by any team in an AAC game, surpassing the 91 Louisville put up against the Cougars.

3. This will be the first meeting between the teams.

PREDICTION: Memphis 82, Rutgers 62