Preview: Rutgers at Michigan

Michigan hopes to conclude a disappointing Big Ten regular season on a high note when it hosts Rutgers on Saturday. The Wolverines have dropped seven of their last eight games, including an 82-78 double-overtime defeat to Northwestern on Tuesday, to ensure they will finish with a losing record in conference play for the first time since 2009-10. Michigan will miss its first NCAA Tournament in five years and hopes to salvage an NIT bid by downing the Scarlet Knights for the seventh straight time.

Rutgers has lost 13 consecutive games after running out of gas in the 60-50 setback to No. 9 Maryland on Tuesday. The Scarlet Knights have dropped eight games by double digits during their skid, including two by 30 points or more, and have lost all eight of their conference road games. Rutgers hasn’t tasted victory since shocking then-No. 4 Wisconsin 67-62 on Jan. 11 and hopes to salvage some pride in what has been a disastrous inaugural Big Ten campaign by avenging a 54-50 loss to the Wolverines on Jan. 20.

TV: 2:15 ET, BTN

ABOUT RUTGERS (10-20, 2-15 Big Ten): Greg Lewis scored a career-high 14 points and senior Kadeem Jack pulled down a personal-best 16 rebounds in the loss to the Terrapins. “When he (Jack) can play with a high motor, continuously give great effort and get to the basket, he’s great,” Rutgers coach Eddie Jordan told reporters. “That’s what he needs to do for us to try and get a game here and in the tournament.” Myles Mack was limited to eight points on 3-of-10 shooting and is 11-of-36 in his last three outings.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (14-15, 7-10): Zak Irvin poured in a career-high 28 points and pulled down 11 rebounds while freshman Aubrey Dawkins added a personal-best 21 points in the loss to the Wildcats. “Both of those guys played an excellent basketball game,” Michigan coach John Beilein told reporters. “It was good to see them do that as both of them have been working hard on their games.” Spike Albrecht scored 16 points to finish in double figures for the eighth straight game, which is the longest stretch of his career.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan has lost four straight overtime games

2. Rutgers has been held to under 55 points in eight of its last 11 games

3. Irvin has made at least one 3-pointer in every game this season

PREDICTION: Michigan 72, Rutgers 60