Michigan 79, Rutgers 69: Aubrey Dawkins knocked down a personal-best eight 3-pointers en route to a career-high 31 points as the Wolverines handed the visiting Scarlet Knights their 14th consecutive loss.

Max Bielfeldt added 14 points and 11 rebounds in his first career start on Senior Day while Kameron Chatman set a career high with 13 points for Michigan (15-15, 8-10 Big Ten), which shot 50.9 percent from the floor. Zak Irvin tallied 12 points and seven rebounds while Spike Albrecht dished out nine assists for the Wolverines, who finished 14-of-31 from 3-point range.

Kadeem Jack led the way with 21 points for Rutgers (10-21, 2-16), which dropped all nine of its conference road games. Bishop Daniels scored 11 points while Junior Etou contributed nine points and seven rebounds for the Scarlet Knights, who shot 52.6 percent from the field.

Dawkins drained four 3-pointers as part of a 16-6 run to put Michigan in front 22-15 and Chatman connected from beyond the arc twice during a 9-1 spurt to stretch the lead to 15. Irvin and Chatman buried back-to-back triples to end the first half as the Wolverines made nine 3-pointers to take a 47-28 advantage into the break.

Dawkins continued to have the hot hand as he drilled two more 3-pointers to push the margin to 23 early in the second stanza. Dawkins capped an 11-1 run with his eighth triple of the afternoon as Michigan pulled away 73-45 before Rutgers put some gloss on the final scoreline with a 19-0 run to end the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dawkins went 8-of-11 from the 3-point line and is 12-of-18 in his last two outings. … Michigan went 7-of-10 from the free-throw line while Rutgers finished 5-of-8. … Wolverines F Ricky Doyle missed the game with an intestinal virus.