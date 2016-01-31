Preview: Rutgers at Michigan State

An uncharacteristic three-game skid earlier this month sent Michigan State back to its roots. With a renewed dedication to defense, the 11th-ranked Spartans host Rutgers on Sunday in Big Ten action.

Following defeats to Iowa, Wisconsin and Nebraska, Michigan State has recovered to defeat a talented Maryland team and a solid Northwestern squad. The Spartans have held their last two opponents to a combined 29.6 percent shooting from the field and 24 percent from the arc. “I thought we played awfully well defensively and then we made shots,” coach Tom Izzo said after a 76-45 victory against Northwestern. “The first half, we were sloppy with the ball but yet got a lead. Second half, I thought we executed a little better. That’s a really tough zone they play, but I thought our defense was as tough as it needed to be.” The Scarlet Knights have lost their first eight Big Ten games this season - the last seven by double digits - and have dropped 22 straight league games dating back to last season.

TV: 5:15 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT RUTGERS (6-15, 0-8 Big Ten): The Scarlet Knights have barely been competitive in the majority of their Big Ten games, suffering losses in one five-game stretch to Wisconsin by 22, Maryland by 25, Nebraska by 34, Ohio State by 26 and Purdue by 50. They battled against Michigan their last time out but missed 15 of their 18 3-pointers and committed 14 turnovers in a 68-57 setback. Mike Williams led the team with 17 points and Corey Sanders - the team’s top scorer at 14.1 per contest - added 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (18-4, 5-4): The Spartans are in unfamiliar territory within the league, sitting seventh in the conference standings - and that’s after winning their last two games. The team made 16 3-pointers in the win over Northwestern, including a 5-of-7 effort by Denzel Valentine (19 points) and a surprising 5-of-8 performance by Matt McQuaid (career-high 17 points). Valentine is one of the favorites for Big Ten Player of the Year with averages of 18.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists to go along with a 42.2 percent mark from 3-point range.

1. Williams has committed a total of two turnovers in the last five games.

2. Michigan State won last season’s matchup at Rutgers, 71-51, despite 2-of-13 shooting from Valentine.

3. Spartans G Bryn Forbes is 7-of-11 from 3-point range over his last two games.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 79, Rutgers 55