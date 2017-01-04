Preview: Rutgers at Michigan State

Michigan State looks to stay unbeaten in Big Ten play on Wednesday as it hosts Rutgers, which has yet to win a conference game. The Spartans have captured three straight, including their first two Big Ten contests, while the Scarlet Knights are on a three-game losing streak.

Coach Steve Pikiell's squad averaged 73.4 points in getting off to an 11-2 start to the season against non-conference competition, but the Scarlet Knights averaged 49.5 in two Big Ten losses. Rutgers has four double-figure scorers, but only guard Mike Williams has been scoring against conference foes, averaging a team-high 17 points and nine rebounds. Michigan State is hoping to have leading scorer and rebounder Miles Bridges (16.6 points, 8.8 rebounds) in a limited role off the bench in his first action after sitting for seven games with an ankle injury. In his absence, fellow freshman Nick Ward has really stepped up his game, becoming a dominant low-post scorer and rebounder (13.6 points, 6.8 rebounds).

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT RUTGERS (11-4, 0-2 Big Ten): One of the main reasons for Rutgers' fast start to the season was the team's emphasis on rebounding, as it ranks in the nation's top 10 in boards per game (43.3) and rebound margin (plus-9.4). But in Big Ten play, the club has struggled on the glass, getting outrebounded by four per game, which is bad news when it has shot just 29.6 percent in those contests. Williams has been getting to the glass, but Deshawn Freeman, who is averaging a team-best 8.5 boards, has only grabbed a total of five in the two conference games due to foul trouble.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (10-5, 2-0): While Bridges' return is exciting for all among the Michigan State program, coach Tom Izzo's squad isn't going to change the way it's been playing to accommodate the freshman. With Bridges out, players like Ward and Alvin Ellis III - who is averaging 18 points and seven rebounds in conference play - have stepped into leading roles, and Izzo is planning for his highly touted freshman to start in a supporting role as he makes his way back from injury. Bridges certainly will move back into the starting lineup soon, and the Spartans will look for him to be a main offensive weapon, but the team has displayed more togetherness in his absence - a quality Izzo doesn't want to see abandoned because Bridges has returned.

TIP-INS

1. Rutgers ranks 13th in the nation in field-goal percentage defense, holding opponents to 37.5 percent shooting.

2. Ward is making his mark on the defensive end as well, ranking third in the Big Ten in total blocks (31) and blocks per game (2.1), which puts him on pace to break Deyonta Davis' freshman record of 64 set just last season.

3. Eleven Spartans average more than 10 minutes per game while seven different players have led the team in scoring at least once this campaign.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 74, Rutgers 60