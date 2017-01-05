Michigan State routs Rutgers

Senior guard Eron Harris scored 24 points after being reinserted into the lineup and Michigan State stretched its winning streak to four games by thumping Rutgers 93-65 on Wednesday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

Harris, who came off the bench the previous three games, reached the 20-point mark for just the third time this season.

Freshman center Nick Ward collected 15 points, six rebounds and four of the Spartans' season-high 10 blocks. Matt McQuaid added 12 points off the bench for Michigan State (11-5, 3-0 Big Ten).

Freshman forward Miles Bridges, the Spartans' top scorer, returned after missing seven games with an ankle injury. He had six points, including two dunks, and six rebounds in 17 minutes.

Corey Sanders led Rutgers (11-5, 0-3) with 22 points and Nigel Johnson added 15.

Michigan State took control with a 15-4 spurt in the first half, turning a 15-all tie into a 30-19 advantage. Harris and McQuaid had five points apiece during that span.

The Spartans scored seven straight points late in the half to build the lead to 15 at 41-26. Two steals and layups by Johnson allowed the Scarlet Knights to pull within 42-32 by halftime.

Rutgers was still down just nine at 49-40 when the Spartans reeled off a 14-3 run to make it a 20-point game at 63-43. Harris got it started with a 3-pointer and McQuaid finished it with a layup with 12:06 remaining.

Michigan State's lead never dropped below 12 points from that point.