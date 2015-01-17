Preview: Rutgers at Minnesota

Headinginto the Big Ten portion of its schedule, Minnesota was 11-2 andlooked to be a contender for the league title. But the Golden Gophershead into Saturday’s matchup with visiting Rutgers winless in theirfirst five conference games, with four of those losses coming by fivepoints or less. Rutgers has been up-and-down in its first Big Tencampaign, alternating losses and wins in its first five games, thougha win over Wisconsin is certainly a feather in the Scarlet Knights‘hat.TheGophers have been having trouble scoring in Big Ten games, averaging66 per outing compared to 83.1 in nonconference contests. CarlosMorris leads the way for Minnesota, averaging 13.3 points, with AndreHollins (12.4) and Maurice Walker (12.2) right behind. The ScarletKnights aren’t exactly setting the nets on fire, averaging 59.1points, with Myles Mack’s 14.1 setting the pace, but Eddie Jordan‘ssquad plays tough defense, allowing only 61.3 points an outing.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT RUTGERS (10-8, 2-3 BigTen): There’s not a lot of expectations for Rutgers in Big Ten play,even after an upset of Wisconsin last weekend. But don’t tell that to Mack, who feels like the Scarlet Knights should beat every opponentthey face, including nationally ranked Maryland on the road, whichdidn’t happen on Wednesday, leaving Mack less than pleased. “Wedon’t have any moral victories,” Mack told NJ Advance Media afterthe eight-point setback. “We’re trying to win a game. I don’t thinkany team has moral victories. Everybody wants to win. That’s all.”

ABOUT MINNESOTA (11-7, 0-5): Asthe Golden Gophers struggle In conference play, many point to theteam’s top-scoring senior Hollins as the player who needs to step upand help Minnesota break through. But coach Richard Pitino doesn‘tsee Hollins as that savior, seeing him as a piece to the team‘spuzzle, not the star everyone can lean on. “I don’t think Andre isreally that type of a player,” Pitino said. “Doesn’t mean he‘snot a good player, he is. But I don’t think the type of guy who canjust put the team on his shoulders and carry us. He’s never done thatin the two years I’ve been here.”

TIP-INS

1. Rutgers ranks last in the BigTen in assists per game in league play, dishing out just 7.8, theonly team not in double figures.

2. One thing that has helped theGolden Gophers stay in games is the team’s offensive rebounding, withMinnesota leading the conference with 13.4 per game.

3. Minnesota ranks second in thecountry with 11.1 per game as well as sixth in turnover margin (5.4).

PREDICTION: Minnesota 68, Rutgers61