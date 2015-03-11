Preview: Rutgers vs. Minnesota

Outside a 5-2 stretch that started with an 89-80 victory over Rutgers on Jan. 17, Minnesota can relate to the struggles of its new Big Ten rival. After losing at the buzzer over the weekend and missing out on a chance to rest in the first round of the Big Ten tournament, the 11th-seeded Golden Gophers hope to create some momentum Wednesday in Chicago against the Scarlet Knights. Minnesota opened league play with five straight losses and closed it by winning once in its final six games.

“(It was) a little bit fitting that we lose our last regular-season game on a 25-foot challenged shot because it just hasn’t quite gone our way this year. I‘m not saying we are unlucky, but I don’t know if we’ve been lucky,” Pitino told reporters after the Gophers fell 79-76 at home to Penn State on Sunday, falling to 2-7 in conference games decided by five points or fewer. Rutgers’ inaugural season in the Big Ten has been a forgettable one as the Scarlet Knights followed up their shocking win against Wisconsin on Jan. 11 with 14 straight defeats, resulting in its No. 14 seed. The losing streak is the program’s longest since a 16-game slide during the 1987-88 campaign.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT RUTGERS (10-21): Myles Mack, who leads the team in scoring (13.4 points), assists (4.2) and steals (1.7), was the lone Scarlet Knight to merit an all-conference consideration, earning a spot among the honorable mentions. Rutgers ranks second-to-last in the Big Ten in turnovers and committed 19 in their only meeting against the Gophers, leading to a 26-6 differential in points off miscues in a game in which the Scarlet Knights posted their second-highest point total of the season. Kadeem Jack (12.8) is the only other double-digit scorer for Rutgers, which also ranks last in the conference in scoring offense (59 points) and 3-pointers per game (4.7).

ABOUT MINNESOTA (17-14): Leading scorer Andre Hollins (14.3 points), who needs 31 points to move into third place on the program’s all-time list, exploded for a season-high 31 points in the January meeting, matching a career high with seven 3-pointers. The Gophers recorded 11 steals in the same contest and have 297 for the year – a total that ranks fourth in the country and is two short of setting a school record. Maurice Walker (12 points, 6.6 rebounds) posted a career-high 26 points and 11 rebounds on Sunday, helping him join Hollins as Minnesota players to receive honorable-mention consideration.

TIP-INS

1. The winner meets No. 6 seed Ohio State in Thursday’s second round.

2. Minnesota has allowed an opponent to make 10 or more 3-pointers and shoot 40 percent or better beyond the arc in six of its last eight games.

3. Rutgers converted 50.8 percent of its field-goal attempts in its regular-season loss to the Gophers – one of three times the Big Ten’s worst-shooting team made at least half of its shots.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 73, Rutgers 62