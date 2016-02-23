Preview: Rutgers at Minnesota

Tuesday’s contest between Rutgers and host Minnesota was expected to be a clash of teams seeking their first Big Ten Conference victory, but the Golden Gophers spoiled the situation with a stunning victory over No. 9 Maryland on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights, meanwhile, haven’t come closer than seven points in a Big Ten game and have lost 12 of their 14 conference contests by at least 10.

“We’re not a perfect team right now, we’re not a complete team. But to beat a really good team is exciting, and to beat them the way we beat them - with defense, with rebounds, with free throws - those guys just made big plays,” Minnesota coach Richard Pitino told reporters after their 68-63 victory over the Terrapins. The Golden Gophers also rode the momentum of their 75-71 loss at No. 8 Iowa on Feb. 14 - their ninth Big Ten setback by fewer than 10 points. Minnesota on Saturday began life without senior guard Carlos Morris (9.8 points per game), who was dismissed from the team Wednesday for detrimental conduct. Rutgers dressed only 10 players - including three walk-ons - in its 70-58 loss to Penn State on Saturday, but has an emerging star in freshman forward Jonathan Laurent.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT RUTGERS (6-21, 0-14 Big Ten): Laurent (7.7 points, 5.1 rebounds per game) has averaged 18.5 and 13 in his last two games after recording 19 and 15 versus Penn State. “Man, I really like him,” Penn State coach Pat Chambers told reporters about Laurent. “Rangy, he’s long, attacks the glass, he’s got a nose for the basketball. I said that in the scouting report. I’ve never seen anything like it. Somehow the ball ends up in his hands.” Freshman guard Corey Sanders (team bests of 16.2 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals) will not play as he serves the third contest of a four-game suspension for violating team rules; the Scarlet Knights were already without Ibrahima Diallo and Shaquille Doorson because of season-ending foot injuries and the indefinite suspension of Deshawn Freeman.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (7-19, 1-13): Joey King (11.4 points) - the lone remaining senior on the team - had 15 points and six rebounds Saturday before telling reporters: “We knew our time was coming. It just took a little longer than expected.” Sophomore guard Nate Mason leads the team in scoring (13.8) and assists (4.6) after registering 18 and six while adding six rebounds versus Maryland. Forward Jordan Murphy averages 11.1 points and a club-best 7.8 rebounds after posting 17 and 11 on Saturday to earn Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, and is tied for second in the Big Ten in offensive boards at 2.7 per game.

TIP-INS

1. King leads the Big Ten and was sixth nationally through Sunday’s games in free-throw percentage at 89.7 percent.

2. The Golden Gophers score 74.2 points per game, which would be their highest average since 2001-02.

3. Minnesota has won all four meetings, including two last season - Rutgers’ first in the Big Ten.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 74, Rutgers 62