(Updated: ADDS “host” in lede ADDS “a season-high” to Mack’s point total in graph 3 ADDS “matched a career high” to Hollins’ 3-point total in GAME NOTEBOOK)

Minnesota 89, Rutgers 80: Andre Hollins scored a season-high 31 points, including seven 3-pointers, to lead the host Golden Gophers to their first Big Ten win of the season.

Maurice Walker added 16 points, nine rebounds and four steals for Minnesota (12-7, 1-5 Big Ten), which shot 51.5 percent from the field. Carlos Morris chipped in with 12 points while Nate Mason had nine points, five assists and five steals for the Gophers.

Myles Mack led Rutgers (10-9, 2-4) with a season-high 26 points, eight assists and six rebounds while Kadeem Jack had 19 points and five boards. Bishop Daniels added 13 points for the Scarlet Knights, who were hurt by 19 turnovers.

The Golden Gophers came out hot, taking a 12-2 lead just over four minutes into the contest before increasing the lead to 13 on Morris’ layup midway through the opening stanza. But the Scarlet Knights went on a 17-4 run to tie the game with just under six minutes left on Jack’s layup and stayed close the rest of the half, pulling within five at the break on Junior Etou’s three-point play in the final 10 seconds.

But Minnesota kept the pressure on the Scarlet Knights, pushing the lead to double digits early in the second half and never letting them get too close. Jack’s three-point play with just over four minutes to play had the margin down to six, but the Gophers scored the next six points on a three-point play by Walker and a 3-pointer by Mason to put the game away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hollins’ seven 3-pointers matched his career high and fell one short of the school record, held by Malik Smith. … The Scarlet Knights won the board battle 39-28, with Etou grabbing a game-high 10 to go with nine points. … Minnesota avoided starting 0-6 in Big Ten play for the first time since 2005-06.