Minnesota 83, Rutgers 61

Forwards Jordan Murphy and Joey King combined for 34 points and Minnesota outscored Rutgers by 21 in the second half in the Golden Gophers’ 83-61 win on Tuesday night at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

The Golden Gophers had lost 14 straight before upsetting No. 6 Maryland on Sunday for their first Big Ten win this season. Minnesota (8-19, 2-13 Big Ten) has now won two straight while Rutgers (6-22, 0-15) still is looking for its first conference win.

Rutgers last tasted victory in the Big Ten on Jan. 11, 2015, and the Scarlet Knights haven’t won this season since Dec. 28 -- a span of 14 games.

Murphy recorded a double-double with a game-high 19 points and 14 rebounds, including six offensive boards. King scored 15 points going five of nine from the field, including four of seven from beyond the arc.

Guards Nate Mason and Kevin Dorsey contributed 13 points each for Minnesota, while guard Dupree McBrayer came off the Golden Gophers bench and chipped in with 14 points.

Forward DJ Foreman led Rutgers with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Guard Bishop Daniels scored 12 points in the losing cause.

Rutgers’ freshman guard Corey Sanders (team bests of 16.2 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals per) did not play as he was serving the third game of a four-game suspension for violating team rules.

The Scarlet Knights led by as many as seven in the first half, but Mason was too much for Rutgers to handle. Mason led the Gophers with 11 first-half points as Minnesota came back to take a 32-31 lead into halftime.

Minnesota opened the second 20 minutes on a 9-2 run to create some breathing space. Rutgers went cold and by the time Foreman made a layup at the 10:05 mark, the Golden Gophers were up comfortably 55-40 and never threatened.

The Scarlet Knights’ next chance to notch a conference win will be Saturday when they travel to Evanston, Ill., to take on Northwestern.