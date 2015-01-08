Preview: Rutgers at Nebraska

Rutgers may be a first-year Big Ten member, but its recent defensive play has the team looking like it will fit right into its new conference. The Scarlet Knights, who eye their first league road victory Thursday when they visit Nebraska, have won three of four and held each of their opponents over that span to an average of 52.3 points. Rutgers turned in one of its finest defensive efforts of the season Saturday, limiting Penn State to a season-low point total in a 50-46 home win.

The Scarlet Knights’ victory was their first in the Big Ten and helped erase the disappointment of a 51-47 loss four days earlier to Northwestern. One season after parlaying a 15-1 home record into their first NCAA Tournament bid since 1997-98, the Cornhuskers have dropped three of their last five contests at Pinnacle Bank Arena and are in danger of their fourth 0-3 start in Big Ten play in as many years. Despite featuring the conference’s highest scoring duo of Terran Petteway and Shavon Shields, Nebraska failed to top 60 points for the fourth time in six games in Monday’s 70-59 setback at Iowa.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT RUTGERS (9-6, 1-1 Big Ten): Kadeem Jack (12.2 points, 6.8 rebounds) responded to his benching in the loss to Northwestern with his second double-double of the season, earning a bit of praise from coach Eddie Jordan. “When he’s high-motor, we know what he can do. Even though this was a terrific game for him, he went for 12 (points) and 11 (boards), but if he makes more of his free throws (2-of-7), it would have been more than that,” Jordan told reporters. Myles Mack (team highs of 13.7 points, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals) is the only other player averaging in double figures for the Scarlet Knights, who average a Big Ten-low 58.9 points.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (8-6, 0-2): Coach Tim Miles told reporters after the Iowa game that Petteway suffered “an extremely painful shin bruise” in the first half of Monday’s loss, which likely played a big role in his season-low 11-point effort. Petteway (18.9 points) and Shields (17.9) rank second and fourth in the league in scoring, respectively, but the lack of a consistent third offensive option is one of the primary reasons why the Cornhuskers rank 12th in the Big Ten in scoring offense (66.9). Nebraska’s bench has been of little help as well, scoring fewer than 10 points in eight of the last nine games after averaging 15.4 over its first five contests.

TIP-INS

1. In three of Nebraska’s last four losses, an opposing interior player averaging single figures has set or matched a career-high point total with a double-digit output.

2. Rutgers has held three opponents to 30 percent shooting or lower, including two of its last four.

3. After averaging a Big Ten-high average of 15 turnovers over their first 12 games, the Cornhuskers have committed a total of 18 over their last two contests.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 54, Rutgers 53