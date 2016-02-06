Preview: Rutgers at Nebraska

Nebraskaand Rutgers both had opportunities to pull off an upset last time they played, butthe Cornhuskers ran out of gas and lost to the nation’s No. 3 team, Maryland,and Rutgers fell in triple overtime to Illinois. On Saturday, the Scarlet Knightshead to Nebraska looking to break a 10-game losing streak and win their firstBig Ten game since Jan. 11, 2015.

Nebraska,which shoots 47.8 percent in conference play, had a chance to pull off the upset but shot a season-low 31.8 percentand was able to convert 18 Maryland turnovers into just nine points. TheCornhuskers put themselves in a position to win by taking care of the ball --they committed just six turnovers -- but a lack of execution on offense and inthe running game doomed Nebraska. For the firsttime in Scarlet Knights history, two freshmen scored 20 points in the same gameas Corey Sanders recorded 39 points and Jonathan Laurent 23 in the losingeffort against Illinois. Sanders missed a free throw with 3.3 seconds left inregulation that would have put Rutgers up and in the driver’s seat for a chance to end its skid.

TV:2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUTRUTGERS (6-17, 0-10 Big Ten): Sanders has been a bright spot in a dismal season ashe leads the conference in steals (1.64) and isfirst among freshmen in scoring (15.4), while ranking second in assists (4.14). After scoring 39 points, handing out 12assists and grabbing eight rebounds against Illinois, the freshman point guardis now averaging 21.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds in38.9 minutes over his past six games. Mike Williams, who scored 22points in the loss to Nebraska on Jan. 9, has averaged 16.7 points per game inhis past four contests.

ABOUTNEBRASKA (12-11, 4-6): Last time the two teams played, Andrew Whitescored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Cornhuskers to arecord-setting 35-point victory and ignited a four-game winning streak. GuardTai Webster has emerged as a solid scoring threat, averaging 13.6 points pergame over his past six games on 22-of-39 from the field. Throw out the MichiganState game when he went 12-of-20 and second-leading scorer Shavon Shieldscontinues to struggle, having made only 19-of-54 from the field, including 4-of-17against Maryland, in his past four games.

TIP-INS

1. The Cornhuskers have had 10 or fewer turnovers in five straightgames.

2. Fifth-year senior C Greg Lewis grabbed acareer-high 16 rebounds in 45 minutes against Illinois.

3. TheCornhuskers are averaging 73.7 points per game, an increase of 12.2 over lastseason and the largest increase in school history.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 83, Rutgers 71