Preview: Rutgers vs. Nebraska

Nebraska encountered two three-game losing streaks early in conference play, and both times, Rutgers provided a soft landing. The 11th-seeded Cornhuskers hope another matchup with the 14th-seeded Scarlet Knights can yield a similar result when Nebraska tries to end a five-game skid Wednesday in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.

The high point of the Cornhuskers’ up-and-down regular season was a four-game winning streak that began on Jan. 9 with a 90-56 rout at Rutgers, which gave Nebraska its largest margin of victory in a road game since 1920. The Cornhuskers enjoyed a similar result in the rematch on Feb. 6, cruising to an 87-63 victory in a contest in which second-team all-conference selection Shavon Shields suffered a concussion that cost him the next four games and contributed to the their season-ending slide. The Scarlet Knights’ misery in Big Ten play continued for nearly another month after the second defeat before they ended a 17-game losing streak and 32-game conference skid in Saturday’s 75-52 home romp of Minnesota. “One (Big Ten win) is better than a donut. … It was our turn. Like coach (Eddie Jordan) said, the basketball gods met us halfway and we went and got the W tonight,” guard Bishop Daniels told reporters.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT RUTGERS (7-24): Sophomore guard Mike Williams (12.2 points) sparked the Scarlet Knights off the bench with career highs of six 3-pointers and 29 points Saturday, ending a four-game stretch in which he shot 3-of-13 beyond the arc and failed to reach double figures. Leading scorer Corey Sanders was named to the honorable mention all-conference team on Monday, finishing the regular season ninth in the league in scoring (16.2), eighth in assists (4.3) and first in steals (1.8) - all of which were the best marks by a Big Ten freshman. Fellow rookie Jonathan Laurent (8.1 points, five rebounds) was limited to two points and two boards versus Minnesota, ending a five-game stretch in which he averaged 15.2 points and 8.4 rebounds.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (14-17): Although the Cornhuskers failed to win any of the three games in which he played since returning from his injury, Shields (16.4 points) has accounted for 68 of his team’s 171 points (39.8 percent) despite scoring 11 in Nebraska’s 65-54 setback at Northwestern on Sunday. Shields, who has scored in double figures in a career-high 13 straight games, is seven points shy of passing Tyronn Lue (1,577) for eighth place and 16 shy of passing Erick Strickland (1,586) for seventh on the school’s all-time scoring list. Andrew White (16.5 points, 6.1 rebounds) has taken a back seat to Shields since his return but averaged 24.5 points and 8.5 boards in his team’s wins over Rutgers this season.

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this contest will face No. 6 seed Wisconsin in second-round action on Thursday.

2. A victory on Wednesday would allow Nebraska to defeat the same opponent three times in the same season for the first time since sweeping Oklahoma in 1991.

3. Rutgers, which is one win shy of 1,200 in its program history, has lost all three meetings by an average of 24.6 points since joining the Big Ten prior to last season.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 82, Rutgers 65