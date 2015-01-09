(Updated: CORRECTS 18 to 19 in graph 2 CORRECTS 13 to 14 in graph 4 CORRECTS 35.4 to 34.7 in note 2)

Nebraska 65, Rutgers 49: Terran Petteway finished with 20 points, five assists, two steals and a pair of blocks as the Cornhuskers pulled away in the second half to down the Scarlet Knights and notch their first Big Ten victory.

Shavon Shields added 11 points, six rebounds and three steals for Nebraska (9-6, 1-2 Big Ten), which had dropped three of its last four at home. Walter Pitchford and Benny Parker chipped in with nine points apiece as the Cornhuskers forced 19 turnovers, eight of which came via steals.

Bishop Daniels came off the bench to provide 12 points and five rebounds for the Scarlet Knights (9-7, 1-2), who scored fewer than 50 points for the second time in three conference games. Kadeem Jack was the only other Rutgers player to reach double figures, ending up with 11 points.

Rutgers led by as many as seven points midway through the first half before Nebraska held the Scarlet Knights without a field goal over the final six-plus minutes. Petteway, Shields and Pitchford took advantage of the drought, combining for all 14 of the team’s points over the remainder of the half to send the Cornhuskers into the break with a 26-23 edge.

Both teams endured a cold spell after starting off the second half fast and Rutgers was able to close within five with just under 13 minutes left following consecutive jumpers from Jack and Myles Mack. Nebraska, however, put the game away with a 14-4 surge capped by eight straight points from Petteway and the Cornhuskers stretched the advantage to 19 in the final minute.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Parker was called for an offensive foul on a drive to the hoop as the teams headed into the third media timeout in the second half. The officials gathered at the monitors during the break to review the call – something they are not allowed to do – and overturned the initial ruling, leading to a technical foul by Rutgers coach Eddie Jordan and a four-point possession for the Cornhuskers during their big second-half run. … Rutgers’ 34.7 percent shooting effort was its best mark in Big Ten play. … Nebraska avoided its fourth 0-3 start in league action in as many years since joining the Big Ten prior to the 2011-12 season.